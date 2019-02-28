BAYADA Home Health Care and AmeriHealth Caritas : Announce Value-Based PerformPlus® Collaboration

BAYADA Home Health Care and AmeriHealth Caritas today announced they
have entered into a value-based agreement to improve patient health,
reduce unnecessary cost and promote accountable care at home.
Developed as part of AmeriHealth Caritas’s PerformPlus® suite of
value-based contracting programs, the agreement is built on a core set
of balanced measures to align incentives among providers, like BAYADA,
and payers, like AmeriHealth Caritas, in a shared goal of increasing
positive patient outcomes and economic stewardship.
“By incentivizing providers for better outcomes and efficiency, we help
keep our members healthier and, as a result, out of the hospital and
emergency room,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Executive Vice President of
Health Services Marilyn Eckley. “This new program is a natural step in
our continued relationship with BAYADA to help our members live in their
own homes and communities. BAYADA’s long track record of delivering
standard-setting home health services made it a clear choice for our
first value-based agreement with a home health services provider.”
As one of the largest providers of home care to managed care members in
the country, BAYADA’s unique multi-specialty home care capabilities
provide critical services to the diverse membership of AmeriHealth
Caritas’ health plans. By leveraging BAYADA’s depth and breadth of
services for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, this value-based
relationship provides incentives for reaching important outcomes and
efficiency targets.
Through the program, BAYADA will receive financial incentives for
fulfilling predetermined targets based on the following quality metrics:
-
Potentially preventable hospital admissions;
-
Potentially preventable hospital re-admissions;
-
Potentially preventable emergency room visits;
-
Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®)
measures, which track quality of care in five domains including
effectiveness of care, access and availability of care, experience of
care, utilization and relative resources use, and health plan
descriptive information; and
-
Missed shift rate, which signifies the number of agency-related hours
missed for any BAYADA home health aide or nurse.
“BAYADA is pleased to enter into this value-based agreement with another
innovative and mission-aligned organization like AmeriHealth Caritas,
which shares our commitment to improving client outcomes and embracing
efficiency,” said BAYADA Home Health Care CEO David Baiada. “We are
proud to play a collaborative role in building health communities that
improve the continuum of care for our patients.”
The program will extend across all of BAYADA’s specialties, including
the company’s home health, hospice, personal care, adult nursing and
pediatric practices. It will include AmeriHealth Caritas’ full-risk
managed care health plans in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and any potential
future markets served by both organizations.
About AmeriHealth Caritas
AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care
solutions for those most in need. Operating in 11 states and the
District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million
Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical
benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral
health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a
mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience
serving low-income and chronically ill populations. AmeriHealth Caritas
is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross
Blue Shield of Michigan. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.
About BAYADA Home Health Care
BAYADA Home Health Care was founded by J. Mark Baiada in 1975 and
provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice and assistive
care services to children, adults and seniors in the comfort of their
homes. Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, BAYADA employs more than
28,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers and
other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 23
states from more than 360 offices, with locations in Germany, India,
Ireland, New Zealand and South Korea.
In 2019, Baiada oversaw the company’s unprecedented transition to a
nonprofit organization to ensure BAYADA’s mission, purpose and business
model would endure, and to help BAYADA realize its vision of helping
millions of people worldwide experience a better quality of life at
home. For more information, visit www.bayada.com.
