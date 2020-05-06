BAYADA Revives Iconic Recruitment Campaign for Nurses Week 2020

In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, company seeks to honor and recruit more home health care nurses with campaign and NursesWeek.com

BAYADA Home Health Care, the largest national nonprofit provider of in-home health care and support services will resurrect its most powerful and inspiring nursing recruitment campaign in the company’s nearly 50-year history of its nurses heroically serving clients safely at home. Known as “Heroes on the Home Front,” the campaign, which will supplement the company’s annual online resource for nurses titled NursesWeek.com, will air in markets across the country in an effort to pay respect to home health care nurses and inspire those who are greatly needed on the front lines—fighting against the COVID-19 virus—during this pivotal time in history.

The revival comes as BAYADA’s home health care nurses are delivering care in the homes of over 25,000 clients each week. These numbers are expected to exponentially grow due to the health care industry’s trending increase in care delivered within homes and community settings, and due to the COVID-19 virus specifically in the following ways:

There is an essential need to keep current clients who do not have the virus but are medically fragile, such as seniors and children with special needs, safe from the COVID-19 virus at home, and out of inpatient facilities—including hospitals—where resources are needed to combat the virus.



Facilities, such as senior nursing facilities, are discharging patients who do not have the COVID-19 virus to a home setting to make room for patients who do have the virus.



There will be a substantial increase in clients under BAYADA’s care who are recovering from the COVID-19 virus at home after hospital discharge—with many of the organization’s service locations having not even seen their peak yet.



Once elective procedures resume, there will be an increase in the number of patients being discharged to their homes for recovery and rehabilitation, and we continue to expand partnerships with mission-aligned hospital and health systems to bring quality home health care to their communities.

“In times of crisis like this pandemic, people yearn for heroes to show up for them and provide a sense of security. We are incredibly grateful to all nurses, and especially home health care nurses who are on the front lines right now caring for clients and very much answering this higher call of duty in the way Florence Nightingale—the founder of modern nursing—envisioned 150 years ago,” said BAYADA CEO David Baiada. “It’s our hope to inspire and recognize the courage and commitment of those nurses through our Heroes on the Home Front campaign, which originally launched in print and on TV in 1998. The campaign captures the timeless heroism nurses show in the face of obstacles both large and small—challenges that drive an incredible need for more home health care nurses right now as we combat the COVID-19 virus, and beyond as home-based care becomes an essential element of the future of health care.”

In addition to bringing back the Heroes on the Home Front campaign, BAYADA will host NursesWeek.com, an online hub offering resources designed to recognize, reward, and inspire nurses throughout the country as part of the organization’s efforts to uplift nurses and recruits needed on the front lines. Through NursesWeek.com, nurses can:

Enter to win a free, gourmet meal, serving 4-6 people from Spoonful of Comfort for themselves or the family of their choice

Connect to celebratory perks and freebies companies across the country are offering

Access free Nurses Week continuing education courses

Read inspiring stories from BAYADA nurses

Learn how to join the front lines

While NursesWeek.com and the Heroes on the Home Front campaign revival tackle the critical need to enlist nurses to support the health care ecosystem due to the expected spike in people in need of home care, the organization is also addressing an increased need for personal protective equipment and other essential supplies to keep nurses and clients safe. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, in just one week alone BAYADA consumed a year’s worth of supplies.

As a result, the nonprofit organization, which has already received more than $100,000 in monetary donations, as well as numerous donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), is actively fundraising to help arm BAYADA nurses, home health aides, therapists, and others with supplies, PPE, telehealth technology, and other resources necessary to ensure they can safely fulfill their community health calling.

“While it’s very important that we recruit more nurses to serve the increased number of people in need of care, it’s equally necessary to ensure all of our clinicians have the necessary tools to deliver care safely,” said Baiada. “We ask the public to help us keep our heroes and their clients safe through donations, and we are grateful for any possible donation a person or organization can make.”

To help BAYADA continue this important mission, donate to the organization by visiting BAYADA.com/Care4Covid or text CARE4COVID to 41444.

About BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care was founded by J. Mark Baiada in 1975 and provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice and assistive care services to children, adults and seniors in the comfort of their homes. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia suburbs based in New Jersey, BAYADA employs more than 30,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers and other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 23 states from more than 360 locations, with locations in Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

In 2018, Baiada oversaw the company’s unprecedented transition to a nonprofit organization to ensure BAYADA’s mission, purpose and business model would endure, and to help BAYADA realize its vision of helping millions of people worldwide experience a better quality of life at home; in early May 2019, the organization served its one millionth client.

For more information, visit www.bayada.com.

