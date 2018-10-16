BB&T Securities Selects CAIS to Expand Alternative Investment Access for Advisors

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Securities has selected CAIS to bolster its menu of alternative investment offerings. With CAIS, BB&T Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of BB&T Corporation, will gain access to premier hedge funds, private equity and debt, real estate and other non-traditional investment strategies for its financial advisors.

"BB&T Securities's adoption of CAIS demonstrates our platform's flexibility to serve wealth management firms of all sizes," said Brad Walker, Managing Director at CAIS. "With a cumulative buying power of $1 trillion, the CAIS advisor-network remains the platform of choice for alternative investment managers seeking access to the fragmented US wealth management channel."

CAIS is the leading open-architecture alternative investment product platform offering wealth management professionals a complete end-to-end solution comprised of fund sourcing, independent due diligence provided by Mercer, product education, a simplified subscription process and reporting integration.

"What attracted us to CAIS was a combination of their comprehensive platform solution and their flexibility to accommodate the unique needs of BB&T Securities," said Mark Knezevich, VP of Alternative Investments at BB&T Scott & Stringfellow, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC. "CAIS will help us meet the growing demand of alternative investments from our financial advisors and their end-clients."

CAIS's unique marketplace approach continues to be validated by the adoption of leading wealth management firms and rapid growth. The total transaction volume on the CAIS platform since inception has grown to more than $6.5 billion, making impressive traction since the $4.5 billion milestone was exceeded in Q2 2017.

"Our mission is to offer a platform that empowers all advisors to deliver value to their clients and compete for new business," said Matt Brown, CAIS Founder and CEO. "We are pleased to welcome Mark Knezevich to the CAIS Advisory Council as we know his insights into wealth management and alternative investments will prove to be invaluable," continued Brown.

Founded in 2009, CAIS connects its network of alternative investment managers with more than 450 wealth management firms represented by 9,000 advisors who oversee more than $1 trillion in assets.

CAIS is the leading financial product marketplace for independent wealth advisors, providing direct, streamlined and cost-efficient access to alternative investments such as hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, structured products, venture capital and IPOs. With due diligence provided by Mercer, CAIS acts as the premier gateway to the multi-trillion-dollar independent wealth channel for specialized investment products. CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

BB&T Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service regional brokerage and financial services firm with offices in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Florida. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of BB&T Corporation, one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $222.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $39.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com .

