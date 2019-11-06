BBB National Programs Appoints Eric D. Reicin President & CEO Following Council Of Better Business Bureaus' Restructure

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, Inc. (BBB NP) today announced the appointment of Eric D. Reicin as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 4, 2019. His appointment follows a June 1, 2019 reorganization resulting in the establishment of BBB NP.

In June 2019, the Council of Better Business Bureaus (CBBB) restructured into two separate non-profit organizations – BBB National Programs, Inc., and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB) – operating separately, each with its own independent board of directors and staff. This action streamlined the organizational structure based on the constituencies served.

BBB NP is where companies, industry experts and trade associations work together within a self-regulatory environment to address issues of national and global importance, and to foster industry best practices in truth-in-advertising, child-directed marketing, data privacy, and dispute resolution. BBB NP builds industry self-regulation programs encouraging innovation and competition while minimizing the need for government intervention.

Following a nationwide search, Reicin was selected as CEO for his broad experience with transformational change and over 25 years of experience assisting organizations grow. He joins BBB NP after most recently serving as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC. and its parent, MorganFranklin, Inc. After several years of growth, Vaco (backed by Olympus Partners) acquired MorganFranklin on July 31, 2019.

Prior to joining MorganFranklin, he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at diversified financial services company Sallie Mae.

Reicin is an active member of the legal and business community and, among other leadership roles, served on the global board of the Association of Corporate Counsel, an organization with a presence in over 85 countries. He also has founded or led several national and local legal networks to share best practices and improve company and association performance. Reicin received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science from the University of Michigan.

"At a time when BBB NP is breaking from the past and enhancing its commitment to advancing a better marketplace through best practices and championing industry self-regulation, Eric's reputation for developing talent and constructing broad coalitions makes him the perfect choice to build on our organization's strong foundation," said Ken Patel, Vice President and General Counsel at Procter & Gamble, and Chair of BBB NP's Board. "He shares our strong belief that self-regulation reduces the need for government intervention, accelerates dispute resolution, and inspires business and industry to create better practices supporting both consumers and the marketplace," he said.

"I am excited to join an organization with both a rich past and strong growth potential," said Reicin. "Our current programs have earned reputations for excellence thanks to our dedicated professionals. I am eager to work with them to enhance our current programs and develop coalitions to create additional self-regulatory and dispute resolution offerings that meet the needs of a dynamic marketplace," he said.

BBB NP is the home of industry self-regulatory and dispute resolution programs that include the National Advertising Division (NAD), National Advertising Review Board (NARB), BBB EU Privacy Shield, BBB AUTO LINE, Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI), Children's Confection Advertising Initiative (CCAI), Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC), Electronic Retailing Self-Regulation Program (ERSP), Digital Advertising Accountability Program (Accountability Program), and the Coalition for Better Advertising Dispute Resolution Program (CBA DRM).

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs fosters trust, innovation, and competition in the marketplace through the development and delivery of cost-effective third-party self-regulation, dispute resolution and other programs. These programs were formerly administered by the Council of Better Business Bureaus, Inc. To learn more about industry self-regulation, please visit: BBBNP.org.

The Advertising Self-Regulatory Council (ASRC), administrator of national self-regulatory programs, merged into BBB NP which assumed all ASRC responsibilities, including setting policies and procedures for the programs. The programs are designed to resolve business issues and advance shared objectives by responding to marketplace concerns to create a better customer experience.

