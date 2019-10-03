BBI Life Sciences : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30/9/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/09/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
BBI Life Sciences Corporation
Date Submitted
04/10/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1035
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
2,000,000,000
0.01
20,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
|
Nil
Balance at close of the month
2,000,000,000
0.01
20,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share capital
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
|
No. of preference
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
preference
(1)
(2)
Balance at close of preceding month
month
548,207,785
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
the month
176,465
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
month
548,384,250
N/A
N/A
N/A
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares
option scheme
|
including EGM
during the month
|
|
as at close of the
|
|
1. Pre-IPO Share
adopted on
2014/1/16 and
modified on
04/09/2014
|
17/01/2014
|
Exercise Price:
HK$1.1
Nil
176,465
Nil
Nil
Nil
4,702,573
Ordinary shares
2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 08/12/2014
Granted on 24/04/2018
Exercise Price:
HK$3.23
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
7,071,000
3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 08/12/2014
Granted on 07/09/2018
Exercise Price:
HK$3.89
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
5,400,000
4. Share Option Scheme adopted on 08/12/2014
Granted on 29/04/2019
Exercise Price:
HK$2.48
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
4,720,000
Total A. (Ordinary shares) 176,465 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options
(State currency)
HK$194,111.50
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
|
issuer issued
month
|
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
1. N/A
2. N/A
3. N/A
4. N/A
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
|
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
2. N/A
3. N/A
4. N/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
1.
N/A
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
|
3.
N/A
|
Nil
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
1.
|
N/A
N/A
|
Class of shares issuable
2.
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
3.
EGM approval date:
N/A
N/A
|
4.
N/A
N/A
|
|
5.
N/A
N/A
|
6.
N/A
N/A
7.
N/A
N/A
|
|
8.
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(2)
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by:
Wang Qisong
Title:
Executive Director
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Disclaimer
BBI Life Sciences Corp. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 22:11:09 UTC