BBK BSC : Al Hayrat launches its biggest prize ever of BD 500,000 in cash!

Al Hayrat, BBK's unique savings account continues to present its customers with exceptional opportunities to win prizes while they save. BBK has recently announced its biggest cash prize ever in the form of the March 2019 Al Hayart prize. The prize is equal to an unprecedented amount of BD 500,000 in cash! which is the largest amount ever awarded by Al Hayrat since the product's initial inception in 2001!

On this occasion Mr. Reyadh Sater, BBK's Chief Executive commented: 'BBK's Al Hayrat prides itself on having been a major contributor to changing the lives of many lucky winners with a total prizes value of $31 million dollars for the past 18 years since it has been in existence.

Al Hayrat is making its 2019 scheme debut with an amazing offer with the massive prize of BD 500,000 as its March prize. The decision to award this prize in Bahraini Dinar as opposed to USD, which is how the Al Hayrat prizes were previously presented, has been made with Al Hayrat customers in mind, as BBK strives to enrich their lives with life changing prizes, bigger than ever before. that would surely propel a positive shift forward for them and for their families however they choose'.

It is worth mentioning that to date, Al Hayrat has already created Ten millionaires with its 'instant millionaire' prizes offered several times a year. The most recent of which was the announcement of the winner of the December Million Dollar prize held earlier this month in addition to awarding a total of $21 million dollars to many customers since the initial launch of the Al Hayrat.

Al Hayrat will continue to announce more surprises down the year as it reveals other exciting prizes.

Customers who wish to be eligible or increase their chances of winning the March prize of BD 500,000 must deposit into their Al Hayrat accounts from now up to March 31st 2019.