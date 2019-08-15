Log in
BBK BSC : Bank of Bahrain And Kuwait to soon introduce a new electronic remittance service through the MaxWallet App!

08/15/2019 | 03:07am EDT

BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, continuously strives to present its customers with the latest technological solutions in order to further enhance their banking experience.

Stemming from the bank's belief in the importance of the early adoption of the latest tech wave and FinTech based innovative enhancements to its banking services, BBK is proud to announce its soon to be available technological solution in the area of Money Transfer, which is aimed at enabling customers to enjoy the latest advent in technology through highly transparent, faster and more secure services.

BBK is pleased to announce that this new electronic remittance service will soon be introduced for all BBK customers to perform cross border payments to bank accounts, mobile wallets and cash-out locations with ease and attractive pricing through the MaxWallet App in collaboration with CrediMax and Mastercard International.

This endeavor amongst other FinTech based projects the bank is in process of developing and offering, falls in line with the CBB's initiative towards the financial digital transformation in the Kingdom.

MaxWallet is a digital wallet solution introduced by CrediMax offering a wide range of easy to use services and features to the customers in Bahrain in order to perform transactions and make purchases easily through their mobile devices.

Dr. Adel Salem, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Division at BBK commented: 'In line with our strategic direction to provide the latest electronic services and secure payment solutions, we are pleased to announce that the 'Mastercard Send' service will soon be introduced through the MaxWallet app. This service will enable customers holding eligible BBK debit cards to conveniently perform payments to more than 30 countries across the globe with great transparency, reliability, enhanced security and faster delivery'.

Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, Chief Executive of CrediMax also commented: 'Our goal is to facilitate the use of our channels to enhance our customers' banking experience and with that, we are proud to announce that the Mastercard Send service will soon be available to all BBK customers registered in the MaxWallet App. This service enables customers to conduct instant money transfers at their own convenience, anytime and anywhere'.

The service will be enabled on the current MaxWallet App under the 'Send Money' button. BBK customers who are registered via the MaxWallet App can make payments/transfers to more than 30 destination countries with the relevant receiving channel of their choice.

It is worth mentioning that this new e-remittance service costs less than the traditional international transfer channels and is backed by the Mastercard network, which features efficient facilities with enhanced security, through a single connection.

MaxWallet is currently available for both Android and iOS devices on App Store and Google Play and the new Mastercard Send service will soon be added to the wallet.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:06:05 UTC
