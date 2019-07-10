Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BBK BSC : Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C (“BBK”) completes a successful bond issuance raising USD 500 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 01:43am EDT

​BBK, Bahrain's pioneer institution in retail and commercial banking, closed a bond issuance of USD 500 million last week through the issuance of an international senior unsecured bond with a five-year maturity date.

The issuance targeted professional investors in the Middle East, Asia and Europe and followed a successful four-day roadshow conducted in Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and London. The investor mix was geographically diversified whereby 65% of the investors were based in the Middle East, 7% based in Asia and 28% in Europe. Furthermore, 50% of the bonds were bought by Fund Managers, 44% by banks and the remainder by private banks and others.

A delegation led by Mr. Reyadh Sater- the Chief Executive and consisting of Dr. A. Rahman Saif- Deputy Chief Executive (Wholesale Banking Group), Mr. Mohammed Abdulla - General Manager (Financial Planning and Control Group), Mr. Neil Sharp- Assistant General Manager (Treasury and Investment), Mr. Ajay Jaiswal- Acting Chief Risk Officer (Risk, Credit & Compliance) and Mr. Husain Toorani- Senior Portfolio Manager (Treasury and Investment), met with around 48 regional and international investors to update them on BBK's strategy and sound financial performance. More than 85 regional and international investors invested in the BBK bonds, with a fixed coupon of 5.5%. The bond was substantially oversubscribed with the order book reaching around USD 1.1 billion. The success of the issue demonstrate the confidence that investors have in the prudent, conservative management and the sound financial position of such a long-established domestic bank.

Mr. Reyadh Sater, upon the delegation's return from the roadshow said: 'I am very pleased to see BBK successfully tap the international capital markets again which shows the strength of the Bank and the confidence of international investors despite the global and regional economic and geopolitical uncertainties. BBK's impeccable reputation regionally and internationally has supported the success of this bond issuance; the bond was substantially oversubscribed with the order book reaching around $ 1.1 billion. This was backed by our strong results which reaffirms the success of the Bank's focus on implementing the key initiatives for growth outlined in its strategic plans. Our financial results tell their own story, as we announced new record profits of BD 67.1 million for the year ended December 2018, 14.4% higher than the same period of last year, and the strong performance continued in 2019 as the Bank reported a 20% year on year growth in net profits to BD 20.0 million for Q1 2019'.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 05:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25aAMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aCYAN AG : Successful completion of capital increase
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 EUR HEDGED DAILY : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:23aSuperdry slumps to a loss after £130 million provision
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3E.ON SE : Most big CO2 emitting firms not on track for climate goals - report
4NOKIA OYJ : China Unicom deploys Nokia optical fronthaul to support 5G deployment in 2019
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil rises on falling U.S. stockpiles, Gulf storm forecast
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About