BBK BSC : Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait signs up for Cloud services with AWS

10/03/2019

​BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, has recently signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in order to avail their technologies and innovation practices as a part of the bank's digital transformation strategy.

BBK's moving to AWS follows the launch of Amazon's new data center in Bahrain in August of this year and the government of Bahrain's strategic partnering with AWS to introduce infrastructure and services in AWS cloud.

Mr. Reyadh Sater, Group Chief Executive- BBK commented:

'BBK is keen to be one of the first banks along with some government organizations in Bahrain to use AWS and adopt Cloud based services, as we constantly strive to adopt the latest technologies that are in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain's adoption of FinTech based innovations and technological advancements. We trust that this endeavor will enable us to embark on the next phase of growth for BBK. Initially, BBK aims to benefit from Cloud services data centers to run some of its Information Technology services and applications in a secure and reliable way with the long term goal of enhancing the bank's time to market for new initiatives, efficiency, and scalability, all of which will ultimately reflect on the customer's banking experience.

The first phase of our cloud adoption strategy saw the successful migration of the bank's Corporate Website (www.bbkonline.com) to AWS. Furthermore, in a strategic move to enhance employee mobility the bank successfully implemented its mobility solution over the cloud. Lastly, in a move to enhance resilience of the bank's information systems, the AWS data centers were used as an additional alternative to the bank's existing business continuity plans'.

This undertaking by BBK, represents the latest in a number of BBK's efforts to leverage Fintech, by investing in technology in order to enhance operational effectiveness and reduce risk through automation and digitization, which is driven by the bank's dedication to the betterment of the value offering and service standards to its customers.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 05:23:04 UTC
