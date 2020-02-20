BBK BSC : Board of Directors Nomination Announcement

BBK B.S.C would like to announce the opening of the election for candidacy of seven Board of Directors membership for a New Terms (2020 -2022). The election process will be carried out during the Annual General Meeting dated 24th March, 2020.

Conditions for nomination:

1- Candidates must abide by the conditions of Board membership stipulated in Article (24) of the Bank's Articles of Association, and Article (173) of the Commercial Companies Law issued by decree (21) of 2001 and its amendments.

Required Documents:

CBB Form(3) - can be obtained from the CBB's website (www.cbb.gov.bh) CV Qualification Certificate Credit Report issue by Benefit Company

Every candidate wishing to nominate himself/herself or a representative is invited to furnish the Bank with all required documents mentioned in this announcement either by submitting by hand or via renowned international courier service to be delivered to the Bank's address (43 Government Avenue - P.O. Box 597, Manama or email address. [email protected] ).

Nominations for the candidacy of Board of Directors' membership will remain open from 23/02/2020 to 10/03/2020, therefore such documents need to be provided to the Bank in order to be approved by the regulatory authorities in a timely manner, prior to the meeting.



The Candidates' names and relevant information will be disclosed on the Bahrain Bourse's and Bank's website www.bbkonline.com at least five days prior to the Annual General Meeting.

Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us on No. 17207464