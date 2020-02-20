Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BBK BSC : Board of Directors Nomination Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:48am EST

BBK B.S.C would like to announce the opening of the election for candidacy of seven Board of Directors membership for a New Terms (2020 -2022). The election process will be carried out during the Annual General Meeting dated 24th March, 2020.

Conditions for nomination:

1- Candidates must abide by the conditions of Board membership stipulated in Article (24) of the Bank's Articles of Association, and Article (173) of the Commercial Companies Law issued by decree (21) of 2001 and its amendments.

Required Documents:

  1. CBB Form(3) - can be obtained from the CBB's website (www.cbb.gov.bh)
  2. CV
  3. Qualification Certificate
  4. Credit Report issue by Benefit Company
Every candidate wishing to nominate himself/herself or a representative is invited to furnish the Bank with all required documents mentioned in this announcement either by submitting by hand or via renowned international courier service to be delivered to the Bank's address (43 Government Avenue - P.O. Box 597, Manama or email address. [email protected] ).

Nominations for the candidacy of Board of Directors' membership will remain open from 23/02/2020 to 10/03/2020, therefore such documents need to be provided to the Bank in order to be approved by the regulatory authorities in a timely manner, prior to the meeting.

The Candidates' names and relevant information will be disclosed on the Bahrain Bourse's and Bank's website www.bbkonline.com at least five days prior to the Annual General Meeting.

Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us on No. 17207464

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds
GL
04:06aBITCOIN IRA : ™ Announces Live Webinar Event Highlighting Top Advantages of Crypto IRAs in 2020
PR
04:04aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : banks issue 1.31 bln yuan in cheap loans to counter virus impact
RE
04:03aAPEC Needs to Look Beyond Numbers, Bring Concrete Benefits to People
PU
04:03aNZURI COPPER : Results of Meeting
PU
04:03aHARBIN ELECTRIC : Reply slip for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on thursday, 9 april 2020
PU
04:03aCONFIDENCE INTELLIGENCE : Voluntary announcement resumption of operation of production plant in shenzhen, the prc
PU
04:03aROBIT PLC : ROBIT PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER: NET SALES BACK TO GROWTH PATH, CASH FLOW DEVELOPED POSITIVELY
PU
04:03aDTXS SILK ROAD INVESTMENT : Notice of special general meeting
PU
04:03aNASDAQ : Publication of Industrivärden's 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, d..
2Oil prices gain on supply threats; demand concerns from coronavirus ease
3AXA : AXA : 2019 Net Profit, Revenue Rose
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Swung to 4Q Net Loss
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group