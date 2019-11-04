Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BBK BSC : Digital Economy Forum addresses economic transformations for the Kingdom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:18am EST
Following His Majesty the King's visionary roadmap to digitalizing economic activities, and the development of a comprehensive national plan to meet the needs of the digital economy, BBK, in collaboration with Bahrain Institute for Banking & Finance (BIBF), will be holding a two-day forum entitled BBK Digital Economy Forum & Expo under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The Forum & Expo will introduce an innovative platform to showcase the importance of digital transformation and the opportunities it brings to revolutionize the economy.

Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay, on 14 and 15 January 2020, the forum aims at exploring the opportunities of Digital transformation. The BBK Digital Economy Forum & Expo provides an influential platform of expert opinions, informed discussions and valuable insight for an audience from various sectors.

Key discussions will investigate how the economy can benefit from the growth potential of the digital revolution of today, and its impact on the national economy: not just through survival, but further development and progress.

After the astounding success of BBK EmTech Summit & Expo held 2018, BBK Digital Economy Forum & Expo will shed light on major factors of success in this digital age.

Further to this announcement, the BBK Group CE Mr. Reyadh Sater stated, 'The global economy is undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation, and it's happening at an extraordinary speed. The backbone of the digital economy is hyper connectivity; which means growing connections between people and organizations, and reducing operation time, thanks to the digital platforms.

'Through this summit, we are excited to bring forth more of the latest concepts that will boost the economy in the Kingdom and contribute to the digital transformation, enabling the market to face today's challenges.'

BBK Digital Economy Forum will focus on various sectors that have a direct impact on the economy, some that include but are not limited to Health, Banking, Financial Services, Government, Education, Oil & Gas, Telecom and Architecture.

Alongside the main event, an international expo will also be held to showcase digital applications & solutions by international providers for various sectors.

In a context of digital economic activities, all customers - business-to-business as well as business-to-consumer alike - want to interact with businesses when and where they want and in a fashion that is most convenient for them. Additionally, customers desire engagement with brands through experiences that are seamless, omnichannel, direct, contextual, and personalized.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:16:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:08aPHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02:08aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about the progress in ensuring reliable and safe operation of the Company facilities
PU
02:08aAEW UK LONG LEASE REIT : Dividend Declaration
PU
02:07aDebt relief a double-edged sword for South Africans living on loans
RE
02:06aSM PRIME : 3Q Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
DJ
02:06aADVY : Adverty appoints former GroupM Chief Digital Product and Partnership Officer Kenny Spångberg as Chief Revenue Officer
AQ
02:05aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Annual Financial Report
EQ
02:05aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches TINY Bluetooth(R) Low Energy SoC and Module to Connect Next Billion IoT Devices.SmartBond TINY(TM) and module enable lowest IoT BLE connectivity costs.
EQ
02:05aTÜV Rheinland and CATL Sign Global Framework Cooperation Agreement
BU
02:05aPetroTal Enhances Financial Leadership
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group