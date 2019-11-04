BBK BSC : Digital Economy Forum addresses economic transformations for the Kingdom

Following His Majesty the King's visionary roadmap to digitalizing economic activities, and the development of a comprehensive national plan to meet the needs of the digital economy, BBK, in collaboration with Bahrain Institute for Banking & Finance (BIBF), will be holding a two-day forum entitled BBK Digital Economy Forum & Expo under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The Forum & Expo will introduce an innovative platform to showcase the importance of digital transformation and the opportunities it brings to revolutionize the economy.

Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay, on 14 and 15 January 2020, the forum aims at exploring the opportunities of Digital transformation. The BBK Digital Economy Forum & Expo provides an influential platform of expert opinions, informed discussions and valuable insight for an audience from various sectors.



Key discussions will investigate how the economy can benefit from the growth potential of the digital revolution of today, and its impact on the national economy: not just through survival, but further development and progress.



After the astounding success of BBK EmTech Summit & Expo held 2018, BBK Digital Economy Forum & Expo will shed light on major factors of success in this digital age.



Further to this announcement, the BBK Group CE Mr. Reyadh Sater stated, 'The global economy is undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation, and it's happening at an extraordinary speed. The backbone of the digital economy is hyper connectivity; which means growing connections between people and organizations, and reducing operation time, thanks to the digital platforms.

'Through this summit, we are excited to bring forth more of the latest concepts that will boost the economy in the Kingdom and contribute to the digital transformation, enabling the market to face today's challenges.'



BBK Digital Economy Forum will focus on various sectors that have a direct impact on the economy, some that include but are not limited to Health, Banking, Financial Services, Government, Education, Oil & Gas, Telecom and Architecture.

Alongside the main event, an international expo will also be held to showcase digital applications & solutions by international providers for various sectors.

In a context of digital economic activities, all customers - business-to-business as well as business-to-consumer alike - want to interact with businesses when and where they want and in a fashion that is most convenient for them. Additionally, customers desire engagement with brands through experiences that are seamless, omnichannel, direct, contextual, and personalized.