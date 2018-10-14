BBK BSC : Make payments or transfer funds using BBK’s electronic channels and stand to win one of 9 cash prizes with a total of BD 6,000!

Stand a chance to win one of 9 cash prizes by using BBK's e-channels at your own convenience, wherever you are!
-
9 cash prizes with a total of BD 6,000.
-
To enter the draw, use your Customer ID and ePIN then transact from BBK's e-channels: BBK Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, SMS Banking and Telebanking.
-
To be eligible to enter the draw, customers must make payments and transfers from their BBK account.
-
Each transaction made from your account through BBK's e-Channels will entitle you for one chance to enter the draw.
-
The offer is valid from the 14th of October 2018 till the 31st of December 2018.
Disclaimer
BBK BSC published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 11:02:10 UTC