BBK BSC : Under the Theme of “The Good Old Days” BBK held its 3rd Alumni Club Reunion

12/23/2018 | 09:05am CET

As part of its ongoing endeavors to recognize and appreciate its human capital, including the former employees, BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, held the 3rd reunion for its Alumni employees, on 29th November 2018 at the Gulf Conventions Centre, Gulf Hotel Bahrain. It was attended by VIPs from the financial sector, former and current BBK Board members, the Executive Management and a large number of former employees.

At the outset of the event, BBK Chief Executive, Mr. Reyadh Sater gave an opening speech, welcoming the distinguished guests and stressing on BBK's appreciation towards former employees. He praised their dedication and loyalty throughout the years and their contribution to the bank's sustained growth and pioneering position. He emphasized on the objective of the Alumni Club creation; the latter being established to bridge the successes achieved by the generations who led the Bank throughout the years.

Following the speech, a testimonial short film was screened; it featured former employees telling their BBK story, their memories during the 3 or 4 decades they spent in the Bank and many unforgettable anecdotes. Through the film, they expressed their sincere thanks and deep appreciation to BBK, describing it as their 2nd home, and praising all the learning that they have benefited from, the relations they built and the cherished years they spent in the Bank.

During the event, all former employees were very delighted and grateful to BBK Management for their continuous efforts to ensure the success of such reunion. They expressed joy for being recognized by the Bank for their long years of dedication in serving the bank, and were extremely happy meeting again their colleagues.

Branded under the theme of 'The Good Old Days' the reunion featured the 50s. 60s and 70s. the audience was entertained by traditional Bahraini Band, and former employees had the opportunity to win many valuable prizes.

Disclaimer

BBK BSC published this content on 23 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 08:04:04 UTC
