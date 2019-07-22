BBK BSC : is soon to introduce instant card issuance and instant statement printing solutions at its branches

​BBK, Bahrain's pioneer in retail and commercial banking, is proud to announce that it has signed an agreement to provide instant card issuance and statement printing solutions that are expected to be available at BBK's branches later this year. These two new services, which will be available to all retail customers, will provide customers with the liberty to issue and collect their instant issued and fully activated debit cards as well as printing their account statements securely at their own convenience from kiosks that will be installed at BBK's wide network of branches.

Dr. Adel Salem, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Division at BBK commented: 'In our continuous efforts to provide our customers with an innovative and enhanced banking experience, I am pleased to announce that two self-service solutions that combine ease of use, relaibility and high level of security will soon be available and easily accessbile around the clock to our retail customers. These advanced technological solutions, Instant Card Issuance and Statement Printing, will offer our customers on-the-spot card and account statement issuance with minimal waiting times'.

Through these new and secure solutions, retail customers will be able to issue new ready-to-use debit cards, replace existing cards, renew expired cards and print their account statements effortlessly hence offering customers the speed and convenience of immediate, anytime card and statement issuance. Moreover, customers will be directed to the self-service machines immediately after they open an account to issue their debit cards, which will be printed and activated instantly.