Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BBK Worldwide Announces David B. Fleishman, MBA, as its Newest Principal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

BOSTON, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical trial marketing expert BBK Worldwide announced today the promotion of David B. Fleishman to Principal. Fleishman will help set the strategic direction and drive continued growth for the firm known for developing innovative patient-centric solutions that enhance the experience of participating in clinical trials. He will expand his position as director of the account services department, responsible for overseeing all aspects of campaign management and relationship excellence. Fleishman will assume the new role of director of site services, overseeing the training and support of site study staff in all recruitment and engagement efforts.

Fleishman joined BBK 10 years ago, advancing rapidly through the account services department – from account coordinator, to manager, to executive, and now department director and company principal. He has mastered not only the science of conducting successful client campaigns, but also the art of inspiring the best performances from his staff. His leadership ensures that study enrollment goals and objectives are achieved, that campaign programs are on strategy, and that client expectations are not only met, but exceeded.

“David is an engaging leader with an extraordinary ability to drive strategy and execution while energizing colleagues around him,” said Matt Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. “His combination of critical thinking, business acumen, and industry insight has not only contributed to BBK’s growth, but to solving the many recruitment and engagement challenges faced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in their efforts to bring new treatments to market.”

“I am honored to be named a Principal of BBK Worldwide,” Fleishman said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our clients in this expanded role and to contributing to the next phase of BBK’s growth.”

About BBK Worldwide (BBKworldwide.com)
BBK Worldwide, recognized as The Patient Experience Company™, is committed to enhancing the clinical trial patient journey through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK’s patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company’s innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

CONTACT:Elizabeth Gargill
 BBK Worldwide
 +1 617-630-5513
 egargill@bbkworldwide.com

BBK-LOGO-CMYK_NO_TAG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pAVENGERS : Endgame' Pulverizes Ticket-Presale Records
DJ
02:46pWestern Canadian oil inventories rise in March despite curtailments
RE
02:46pBaozun Releases 2018 Chairman Letter
GL
02:46pREDCO PROPERTIES : PPT 3-month contracted sales up 122%
AQ
02:46pGEMALTO : Thales completes $5.4B acquistion of Gemalto
AQ
02:46pBAOZUN : Releases 2018 Chairman Letter
AQ
02:46pLiberty Property Trust Hosts First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
GL
02:44pAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
02:43pCAPE ANALYTICS : Unveils Defensible Space Intelligence for Wildfire Risk
BU
02:42pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 04.03.2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software under scrutiny as Ethiopia prepares crash report
5APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About