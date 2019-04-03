BBK Worldwide Announces David B. Fleishman, MBA, as its Newest Principal

BOSTON, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical trial marketing expert BBK Worldwide announced today the promotion of David B. Fleishman to Principal. Fleishman will help set the strategic direction and drive continued growth for the firm known for developing innovative patient-centric solutions that enhance the experience of participating in clinical trials. He will expand his position as director of the account services department, responsible for overseeing all aspects of campaign management and relationship excellence. Fleishman will assume the new role of director of site services, overseeing the training and support of site study staff in all recruitment and engagement efforts.



Fleishman joined BBK 10 years ago, advancing rapidly through the account services department – from account coordinator, to manager, to executive, and now department director and company principal. He has mastered not only the science of conducting successful client campaigns, but also the art of inspiring the best performances from his staff. His leadership ensures that study enrollment goals and objectives are achieved, that campaign programs are on strategy, and that client expectations are not only met, but exceeded.

“David is an engaging leader with an extraordinary ability to drive strategy and execution while energizing colleagues around him,” said Matt Kibby, principal and president, BBK Worldwide. “His combination of critical thinking, business acumen, and industry insight has not only contributed to BBK’s growth, but to solving the many recruitment and engagement challenges faced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in their efforts to bring new treatments to market.”

“I am honored to be named a Principal of BBK Worldwide,” Fleishman said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our clients in this expanded role and to contributing to the next phase of BBK’s growth.”

About BBK Worldwide ( BBKworldwide.com )

BBK Worldwide, recognized as The Patient Experience Company™, is committed to enhancing the clinical trial patient journey through a combination of services and technology-driven solutions that educate consumers, engage participants, unburden sites, and support sponsors. One of the few remaining corporately independent and full-service R&D marketing firms, BBK has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement innovation for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK’s patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company’s innovation while enhancing the patient journey and supporting the study community. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.