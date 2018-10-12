Log in
BBX Capital : To Issue Financial Results for the Third Quarter, 2018

0
10/12/2018 | 06:58pm CEST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, in a press release to be issued after market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 215,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

BBX Capital Corporation Contact Info:
Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer
954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

Media Relations Contacts Info:
Kip Hunter Marketing, 954-765-1329,
Nicole Lewis / Shannon O'Malley Email: nicole@kiphuntermarketing.comshannon@kiphuntermarketing.com

Source: BBX Capital Corporation

Disclaimer

BBX Capital Corporation published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 16:57:10 UTC
