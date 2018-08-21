Log in
BC LNG Alliance : Announcement- President and CEO resignation

08/21/2018 | 12:17am CEST

David Keane, President and CEO of the BC LNG Alliance, has tendered his resignation with the BC LNG Alliance in order to pursue an opportunity with another organization.

The BC LNG Alliance Board of Directors are developing a transition plan, including the recruitment of a new leader for the organization. David will continue his work with the Alliance in the near-term and assist with the transition.

The Board would like to thank David for his leadership and personal commitment to the BC LNG Alliance since its inception in 2014. David's efforts have established a credible voice for the BC LNG industry, formed strong partnerships with government, local communities, First Nations, organized labour and industry, and fostered the growth of a safe, environmentally and socially responsible and globally competitive LNG industry in British Columbia.

Media contact:

Gillian Robinson

Senior Director, Communications

BC LNG Alliance

(778)379-7645



Disclaimer

BC LNG Alliance published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:16:07 UTC
