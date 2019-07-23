Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BC Partners to buy majority stake in Garda World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

(Reuters) - Garda World Security on Tuesday said private equity firm BC Partners would buy a majority stake in the Canada-based security services company.

The agreement values Garda World [GRWSC.UL] at around C$5.2 billion ($3.96 billion) and BC Partners will own a 51% stake in the company after the deal. Garda World Chief Executive Officer Stephan Cretier will own the rest along with other members of the company's management team, Garda said in a statement.

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by late 2019.

Garda World, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services and automated teller machine maintenance, said in May it does not intend to make an offer for rival G4S, having previously said it was considering a cash offer for some or all of the British company.

According to Garda World's website, it also owns a cash solutions business, along with security services which include screening passengers at airports.

While Barclays and TD Securities served as financial advisers to Garda World, Scotiabank served as a financial adviser to BC Partners.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported the deal. (https://on.wsj.com/2M6N3Ed)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Maria Ponnezhath; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G4S -0.51% 195.5 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pOil prices gain on U.S. inventory drop, Middle East tensions
RE
08:49pAsia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure
RE
08:44pJAPAN JULY MANUFACTURING CONTRACTS A THIRD STRAIGHT MONTH THOUGH AT SLOWER PACE : flash PMI
RE
08:43pEuro hits two-month low as markets wait to gauge ECB's policy stance
RE
08:20pBC Partners to buy majority stake in Garda World
RE
08:15pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : Farmers Union Announces New Education Priorities
PU
08:05pCorrection to Iran airline story
DJ
07:51pTexas Instruments quarterly beat soothes demand jitters, shares up 6%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
4AMAZON.COM : UPS launches drone business, seeks to certify multiple pilots
5WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. : WESTJET AIRLINES : receives overwhelming securityholder support for its acquisition by..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group