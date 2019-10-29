Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BCD Bioscience : Receives Research Grant to Create Functional Oligosaccharides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:09am EDT

BCD Bioscience (http://www.bcdbio.com; “BCD”), a carbohydrate-mediated solution provider, announces that it has been awarded a grant by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create functional oligosaccharides or glycan for human health and nutrition applications. Under the terms of this grant, BCD will produce the glycan pools by running its patent-pending digestion process on a range of high fiber natural materials. The glycans will be screened by BCD and other Gates Foundation collaborators in a range of microbiome, anti-inflammatory and immune modulation assays, to evaluate their potential to enhance nutrition and health.

“BCD is excited to deploy our novel approach to potentially address a range of the developing world’s needs,” said Dr. Steve Watkins, CEO of BCD. “Enteric diseases and malnutrition have a dramatic impact in low-resource geographies. Establishing a healthy microbiome by introducing specific glycans in the diet has the potential to support and enhance digestive health to impact length and quality of life.”

Though glycans have been produced and consumed for a number of years, the current number of commercially available glycans is limited. Given this, their functional utility and selectivity is also restricted. BCD has the unique capability to create, characterize and screen thousands of unique structures from nature that are not readily available for testing. With support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, BCD will be able to more quickly produce greater structural diversity for mining across a range of health-enhancing applications.

About BCD Bioscience

BCD Bioscience (formerly known as Calyxo Biosystems) catalogs the broadly untapped world of natural carbohydrate structures to efficiently create and commercialize novel prebiotics, synbiotics and immuno-modulatory therapies for human and animal health. A spin-out out of the University of California, Davis; the company was founded in early 2019 by professors Dr. Carlito Lebrilla, Dr. David Mills and Dr. Bruce German. To learn more, visit www.bcdbio.com, or contact info@bcdbio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aMiniCo Insurance Agency Selects IVANS Markets to Drive Digital Distribution
GL
09:22aBEL FUSE : NEW - Automotive Ethernet ICMs
PU
09:22aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Continuing connected transactions and discloseable transactions
PU
09:22aATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : is delighted to officially announce a new partnership with Cyprus Airways
PU
09:22aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL : Adjustments to the original annual caps of the continuing connected transactions under the 2018-2020 framework api purchase agreement
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Ships More Than 3,000 HAPS-80 Prototyping Systems
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Accelerates Cloud Computing SoC Designs with New Die-to-Die PHY IP in Advanced 7nm FinFET Process
PU
09:22aPPHE HOTEL : Critically acclaimed London Victoria restaurant, TOZI, are proud to announce their Dutch debut in Amsterdam
PU
09:22aRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Into LOI to Unlock Value of Wholly Owned Subsidiary BGX E-Health LLC and Announces Conference Call With CEO
AQ
09:21aCOGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : achieves enrollment threshold for clinical evaluation study, enabling registration of ICA platform for CE marking
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group