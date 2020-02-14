Log in
BCOR HSC LOPE TILE: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims

02/14/2020 | 08:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating whether the following publicly-traded companies have violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR)

On January 16, 2020, Blucora revealed that its President and CEO, John Clendening, “has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors.” Blucora specified that Clendening’s “departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening’s authority as CEO.” On this news, Blucora’s stock price fell $1.56, or 6.4%, to close at $22.95 per share on January 16, 2020.

To learn more about these claims fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-blucora

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC)

On January 23, 2020, Harsco announced that its fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating income was below previous guidance in part due to “operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail’s North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina.” On this news, the Harsco’s stock price fell $3.65, or 18.8%, to close at $15.79 per share on January 24, 2020.

To learn more about these claims, fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-harsco

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a short report alleging that Grand Canyon was violating the federal securities laws by using a “captive non-reporting subsidiary to hide liabilities” and “artificially inflate the [company’s] stock price.” On this news, Grand Canyon’s stock price fell $7.43, or 8.1%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020.

To learn more about these claims, fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-grand-canyon-education

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE)

On January 21, 2020, Interface announced the termination of its President and CEO Jay Gould “after an investigation concluded that he engaged in personal behavior that violated Company policy and core values.” On this news, Interface’s stock price fell $1.33, or 7.7%, to close at $16.05 per share on January 21, 2020.

To learn more about these claims, fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-interface-inc

If you acquired securities in these companies, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the contact forms listed above, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
