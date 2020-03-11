Log in
BCR INC : Announces That Its Patented CleanB® Technology May Destroy More Than 99% of the Virus That Causes Coronavirus in Wastewater—Preventing It From Spreading

03/11/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

EPA, PSRP-Approved Technology May Be the Answer for Quarantine and Containment areas

Today BCR announced that after initial evaluation, its globally patented CleanB® sludge treatment technology process may destroy more than 99% of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in wastewater sludge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005776/en/

“We feel it is our civic duty to step forward with a technology solution that is able to stop the spread of the virus following the wastewater treatment process,” said Joshua Scott, CEO for BCR. “We are focused on innovating technology solutions and as we saw the escalating situation with COVID-19, our team went to work to find a solution. We identified the potential for the virus to be transmitted in the wastewater sludge emanating from containment areas or quarantine camps, which have been set up to treat individuals who are infected with the virus. This sludge could be a means of exposure and transmittal of the virus. When we saw the disinfection recommendations from the WHO, we knew that the CleanB technology system, which utilizes chlorine dioxide, had the potential to destroy more than 99% of the virus in wastewater, we began validation immediately.”

Mr. Scott indicated that BCR is in the validation testing phase which will take approximately two weeks from today. Once completed, BCR will issue a second announcement to share the results.

About BCR:

BCR partners with municipality leaders and the engineers who research, evaluate, specify and procure biosolids treatment technology. Whether customers are looking to produce Class B, Class A, or Class AA biosolids, BCR provides biosolids treatment solutions for the given application conditions. BCR provides mobile CleanB® units that can process up to 270 gallons of waste activated sludge per minute and can drive from site to site. BCR also provides full-scale permanent installations of the CleanB system. Currently, there are ten permanent CleanB system installations in city and county wastewater treatment plants in the US, including a US Naval installation.

Learn more at www.bcrinc.com or by contacting the company at mthomas@bcrinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
