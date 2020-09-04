BCRA Approves Debt Swap for Bonds under Argentine Law

In line with the exchange offer announced by the Ministry of Economy on August 18, 2020, the Board of the BCRA accepted to swap under Argentine law all eligible instruments in the BCRA´s portfolio for new bonds in US dollars.

The Board further decided to extend until October 31 the validity of Communication A7030 , as amended, and the term-from 120 to 365 calendar days-for companies to bring into the local market the amounts borrowed abroad and deposited in foreign bank accounts for debt servicing.

August 27, 2020.