BCS : Introduces CriticalWorksTM Data Center Operations Tool

BCS's Next-generation Platform Enhances Industry-leading, Single-Source Operations Capability

BCS, the nation’s only independent single-source data center operations provider, today announced the introduction of BCS CriticalWorksTM as an extension of its fully integrated critical facility operations approach. CriticalWorks is a software-driven computer maintenance management system (CMMS) designed specifically for mission-critical facilities and environments to improve performance and efficiency.

The cloud-based platform is used to schedule, coordinate, standardize and automate critical facility operations and maintenance through a mobile tablet or laptop device. When utilized by BCS facility experts, CriticalWorks enhances operational efficiency and facility performance, reduces business risks, and increases building reliability, resiliency and safety.

“Today’s data center owner is challenged more than ever to achieve maximum performance with maximum efficiency,” said Danny Crocker, CEO of BCS. “Our CriticalWorks tool is the logical next step in our effort to redefine data center operations through a single-source, self-performance model that meets our customers' emerging needs.”

BCS CriticalWorks consolidates information sources, systems and processes to expedite change-management workflows, track and manage critical and noncritical assets, control maintenance scheduling, monitor audit and regulation compliance, and enable critical life-cycle planning.

The tool also provides incident management and intelligent document management – all through a single customer portal. CriticalWorks seamlessly integrates with existing building-management systems for both monitoring and control.

“The demands of today’s mission-critical facilities deserve next-generation operational capability,” added Senior Vice President of Operations John Hevey at BCS. “In the hands of trained, certified BCS professionals, CriticalWorks technology provides industry best practices and site-specific customization at the touch of a finger.”

BCS's facility management approach is an end-to-end system guided by the BCS operations playbook, with oversight by a centralized technical services group ­– all accessed and controlled by BCS CriticalWorks. Customers typically achieve 20% or more reduction in operating expenses due to BCS's single-source, self-performance model. This is a result of BCS’s advanced DCOaaS (Data Center Operations as a Service) helping them operate at a scale and level of capacity not found when using multiple providers.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level critical facilities operations company that focuses exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 5.7 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsfmsolutions.com, call toll-free 888-250-2320 or follow BCS on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005879/en/