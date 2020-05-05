Log in
BCS : Launches New Website Reflecting Its Growth and Ability to Deliver Advanced Data Center Solutions

05/05/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

Business-to-Business Website Leverages Digital Marketing Best Practices

BCS, the nation’s only independent, self-performance data center operations provider, today announced the launch of its new enterprise-level website showcasing the company's solutions portfolio and demonstrating its ability to deliver advanced data center solutions that can result in a 20% reduction in operating expenses.

Renamed bcsdatacenteroperations.com, the new site leverages business-to-business digital marketing best practices, with a focus on creating an optimal user experience. The site hosts web traffic from data center owners, critical infrastructure operators and real estate investors. The site also serves as a recruiting tool for potential BCS employees, expected to include more than 70 additional team members by the end of 2020.

“We've grown a lot as a company and we continue to evolve what we do and how we do it in order to meet the demands of the data center owners we serve,” said BCS CEO Danny Crocker. “We wanted a website that would reflect where we are as a company and tell our story to future customers, employees and business partners.”

Crocker, a long-time industry veteran and former member of the U.S. Navy, established BCS in 2015. In less than five years the company has become a key player in the data center industry and the only company to focus exclusively on data center operations. BCS currently manages the critical infrastructure for three of the world's leading financial services and technology providers.

BCS announced plans to move to a new company headquarters in Addison, Texas, earlier this year and currently employs 130 data center operations engineers, IT service operations technicians, security officers and service-delivery subject matter experts with plans to increase to more than 200 employees by year’s end.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorks™ and the BCS Tactical Operations Center, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 6.8 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
