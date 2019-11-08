BCS Selects Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) as Administrative Platform for Award-Winning EssentialCare Products

Partnership will allow for enhanced administration and engagement for Blue Plans, brokers and clients

BCS Financial (BCS) has entered into an agreement with Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) to be its administrative platform for the award-winning EssentialCare ancillary product line on the state-of-the-art, secure, cloud-based platform. Beginning November 1, 2019, this partnership will allow for enhanced administration and engagement for Blue Plans, brokers and clients.

VBA is a proactive, leading edge software company that provides comprehensive insurance solutions. Through the partnership, BCS will have robust functionality and flexibility to administer its EssentialCare ancillary business line.

“Our goal is to simplify the administration of these products for brokers and their clients, and provide an exceptional customer experience for those purchasing and using our products,” said BCS Vice President, Service and Operations, Chris Kurtenbach. “Working with VBA provides us with a highly configurable platform that gives us the flexibility and support to ensure exceptional administration and service.”

Brokers and clients will have access to features such as: robust reporting with real-time interactive dashboards, mobile access to view activity, claims, and ID cards, online claims processing and payment, and more. Brokers and their clients can also utilize the Total Enrollment Solution portal offered by VBA, which engages and educates employees about benefit offerings, streamlines customer service, and can be personalized for the employer and employee.

“VBA prides itself on being able to service client needs as an extension of both their business staff and IT staff. With VBA Services we are more than just a software system, we are a solutions provider. Helping our clients solve industry problems with a combination of leading-edge software and dedicated, experienced services staff is rewarding for us and our client,” commented VBA VP Operations and Payer Solutions, Rachel Lanser.

In addition to the advanced technology, the partnership will provide best practice sharing and process automation to increase efficiencies and making it easier than ever for Blue Plans, brokers, and employer groups to do business with BCS.

About BCS Financial Corporation (BCS)

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA)

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) is a proactive, leading edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry for nearly 20 years. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one-common architecture for all Benefit Administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address the requirements of the ever-changing healthcare industry. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more about VBA at www.vbasoftware.com.

