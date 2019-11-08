Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BCS Selects Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) as Administrative Platform for Award-Winning EssentialCare Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:06am EST

Partnership will allow for enhanced administration and engagement for Blue Plans, brokers and clients

BCS Financial (BCS) has entered into an agreement with Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) to be its administrative platform for the award-winning EssentialCare ancillary product line on the state-of-the-art, secure, cloud-based platform. Beginning November 1, 2019, this partnership will allow for enhanced administration and engagement for Blue Plans, brokers and clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005417/en/

VBA is a proactive, leading edge software company that provides comprehensive insurance solutions. Through the partnership, BCS will have robust functionality and flexibility to administer its EssentialCare ancillary business line.

“Our goal is to simplify the administration of these products for brokers and their clients, and provide an exceptional customer experience for those purchasing and using our products,” said BCS Vice President, Service and Operations, Chris Kurtenbach. “Working with VBA provides us with a highly configurable platform that gives us the flexibility and support to ensure exceptional administration and service.”

Brokers and clients will have access to features such as: robust reporting with real-time interactive dashboards, mobile access to view activity, claims, and ID cards, online claims processing and payment, and more. Brokers and their clients can also utilize the Total Enrollment Solution portal offered by VBA, which engages and educates employees about benefit offerings, streamlines customer service, and can be personalized for the employer and employee.

“VBA prides itself on being able to service client needs as an extension of both their business staff and IT staff. With VBA Services we are more than just a software system, we are a solutions provider. Helping our clients solve industry problems with a combination of leading-edge software and dedicated, experienced services staff is rewarding for us and our client,” commented VBA VP Operations and Payer Solutions, Rachel Lanser.

In addition to the advanced technology, the partnership will provide best practice sharing and process automation to increase efficiencies and making it easier than ever for Blue Plans, brokers, and employer groups to do business with BCS.

About BCS Financial Corporation (BCS)

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA)

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) is a proactive, leading edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry for nearly 20 years. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one-common architecture for all Benefit Administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address the requirements of the ever-changing healthcare industry. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more about VBA at www.vbasoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aHAHA GENERATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:36aADDUS HOMECARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:36aHOWARD BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:35aREALPAGE : Communities Make Sustainability Improvements
PU
11:35aAGILYSYS : What does the future of non-gaming look like?
PU
11:35aSale of cashgate's rental guarantee business
TE
11:33aGreenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Announces September 30, 2019 Net Asset Value.
GL
11:32aDAVID EINHORN : Musk mocks hedge fund owner Einhorn over Tesla shorts
RE
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 08.11.2019
AQ
11:31aFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 08.11.2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2AMUNDI : AMUNDI : Credit Agricole shares fall as French retail banking disappoints
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
5China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group