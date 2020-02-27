Log in
BCS : Signs Long-Term Lease for New Corporate Headquarters in Addison, Texas

02/27/2020 | 07:24pm GMT

Added Space Result of Company Growth and Demand for Outsourced Data Center Operations

BCS, the nation’s only independent, single-source data center operations provider, today announced signing a 10-year lease for more than 15,000 square feet of office space in the iconic 14-story Millennium Tower in the Dallas suburb of Addison.

The space will serve as BCS’s national headquarters and the new location for their Tactical Operations Center. Millennium Tower is managed by the Dallas-based Gaedeke Group.

Beginning June 1 BCS plans to occupy the newly leased space, which will include the company's operations, technical services, sales, marketing, training and program management teams. The BCS Tactical Operations Center performs manned remote monitoring, maintenance and incident response 24/7/365 utilizing the BCS CriticalWorks™ platform. Currently BCS has administrative offices in Texarkana, Texas and operates data centers across the United States, with plans to expand to Canada and Europe.

“Dallas is a logical and strategic choice for our national headquarters," said BCS CEO Danny Crocker. “It's a key market for the data center industry, and the central location makes coast-to-coast business and travel easy."

BCS provides data center facility management, IT services and physical security using a single, fully integrated, self-performance model. BCS employees perform a minimum of 80% of all services, in contrast with industry common practice of contracting with multiple vendors and subcontractors.

BCS currently employs 130 data center operations technicians, engineers and other professionals with plans to increase to more than 200 employees by year's end. In November 2019 BCS announced the operational launch for a U.S.-based global leader in cloud-based financial services.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS delivers performance, efficiency and scale through its next-generation BCS CriticalWorks™ platform, the BCS Tactical Operations Center and other customized services. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies coast-to-coast with 28 data centers, 6.8 million total square feet (1.8 million in raised floor), and 150 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsfmsolutions.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
