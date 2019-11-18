Log in
BCSA British Constructional Steelwork Associatio : releases new Historic Steelwork Publication

11/18/2019 | 12:50pm EST

With many cast iron, wrought iron and early steel structures still in use today, it is essential that engineers have access to practical information on the types of material, their properties and the section sizes used, should such structures require repairs, alterations or strengthening for a change of use.

Originally published in 1984, BCSA's Historical Structural Steelwork Handbook has been one of the books to go to for those tasked with inspecting, investigating and assessing historical metallic structures for 35 years.

The intention of this new publication - 'Historical Structural Iron and Steel Sections - Properties of historical cast iron, wrought iron and steel sections' - is not to rewrite that document, but to build upon it with additional information.

Written by Dr David Gent it brings together in one easy to read publication information that up to now has only been available through a variety of historical documents that few engineers have access to or are able to locate, and will be invaluable in assisting investigations to determine the:

• probable material (i.e. cast iron, wrought iron or steel)
• technical properties of the different members
• origin of the members
• strength of the material from which the members were made
• design loading at period of construction
• design stresses etc. relative to the particular material

A PDF download of BCSA's 'Historical Structural Iron and Steel Sections' can be obtained from the publication section of the website priced at £25 +VAT for Non-BCSA members and £18.75 + VAT for BCSA members.

To purchase this publication please click the link below.

Historical Structural Iron and Steel Sections - Properties of historical cast iron, wrought iron and steel sections

Disclaimer

BCSA - British Constructional Steelwork Association published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 17:49:07 UTC
