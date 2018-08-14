Log in
BCW : Acquires Creative Powerhouse HZ, Significantly Expanding Expertise in Integrated Communications

08/14/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency and a WPP company, today announced it has acquired HZ, one of the largest independent, digitally driven, integrated creative agencies in the U.S. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland with offices in Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., the acquisition will add the capability of HZ’s nearly 200 creative and digital professionals to BCW’s deep expertise in integrated communications across all industry sectors.

HZ’s wide-ranging offerings include a full spectrum of multichannel digital design and development, mobile activation, social media, brand and identity creation, content, film and video production, search marketing (SEO/SEM), data and analytics as well as integrated media solutions. HZ’s broad client base spans the consumer, hospitality, food & beverage, education, B2B, real estate, sports & entertainment, healthcare and technology industries and counts Hilton Worldwide, Salesforce.org and Tishman Speyer’s Rockefeller Center among its top clients.

“With the acquisition of a top creative agency in the U.S., BCW has taken a major step toward becoming a global leader in integrated communications,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “HZ has an extraordinary roster of art directors, copywriters, producers, directors, content creators and digital experts working across a diverse client base. Bringing additional creative firepower to our team strengthens our ability to deliver digitally driven integrated programs grounded in earned engagement and expanded across all channels at scale. This is what makes BCW such a powerful partner to our clients across the B2B, corporate, public affairs, crisis, consumer, healthcare and technology sectors.

“We have been working with HZ for more than a year and they are a true cultural fit with our organization. Together, we seamlessly deliver best-in-class ideas and execution for our clients,” Imperato added.

Founded in 1987 as a design firm and previously known as HZDG, HZ has earned accolades for its client work from publications including The New York Times and Fast Company and countless awards from American Advertising Federation, including the 2017 Silver Medal Award for outstanding contributions to the advertising industry.

HZ Founder and Chief Creative Officer Karen Zuckerman will retain her title and report to Imperato. “We’ve spent the last three decades conceiving and evolving brands with award-winning creative, agile marketing strategies and cutting-edge digital activations. We couldn’t be more thrilled to unite with BCW and to work together to expand our collective abilities on a global stage.”

About HZ

HZ is a fully integrated creative agency specializing in branding, marketing, content and digital. Known for employing a wide range of award-winning online and offline directives, HZ’s capabilities live at the intersection of design, storytelling and technology. Led by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Karen Zuckerman, HZ employs a staff of nearly 200 creatives, strategists and specialists working in DC Metro, New York City, Baltimore and LA. For more info, visit: www.hzdg.com.

About BCW

BCW is one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), the world's leader in communications services.


© Business Wire 2018
