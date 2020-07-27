BDO Launches Athenagy™—The New Business Intelligence Platform for Managed Services

Providing Holistic Solutions for Legal Professionals with Transparency in the Data Lifecycle

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced the launch of Athenagy™, its proprietary business intelligence platform for legal professionals. This first-of-its-kind solution provides the legal department with transparency and critical insight throughout the litigation lifecycle.

Designed to integrate with a highly secure, customized Relativity®One environment, Athenagy helps legal professionals not just manage the business of e-discovery, but optimize it. Intuitive dashboards provide visibility into where data resides and how it is used, from the moment a legal hold is initiated all the way through to analysis, review and production. Harnessing this data in a dashboard view gives legal professionals critical information to ultimately create better business outcomes.

“Athenagy solves persistent problems that legal departments face when it comes to managing their data. By providing transparency and detailed analytics throughout the data lifecycle, Athenagy is empowering legal professionals to make better, more informed decisions at every step of the e-discovery process, and beyond,” said Daniel Gold, managing director of BDO’s Managed Services practice. “Athenagy is the cornerstone of BDO’s approach to managed services. Where the traditional industry model just offers what we call ‘managed pricing’ instead of actual managed services, our focus is on driving impactful insights and solving real business problems.”

Athenagy’s key features include:

Transparency in the data lifecycle : Embedded analytics provide rich insights around the following critical areas: legal holds, collection and preservation, processing, early case assessment, hosting, review and production-level information.

: Embedded analytics provide rich insights around the following critical areas: legal holds, collection and preservation, processing, early case assessment, hosting, review and production-level information. Data utilization: Clients can access detailed information about their usage to compare against storage capacity.

Clients can access detailed information about their usage to compare against storage capacity. Ticketing trend analysis: Clients get real-time reporting on who is submitting tickets, the number of tickets by matter, the categories of tickets being entered and the open-to-close ratio on each.

Clients get real-time reporting on who is submitting tickets, the number of tickets by matter, the categories of tickets being entered and the open-to-close ratio on each. Trends on systems performance: Athenagy provides system-level information in Relativity®One to securely address the longstanding challenges around transparency, empowering legal teams to gain greater control over their environment.

“With Athenagy, BDO is pioneering the next era of managed services by adapting to change, leading innovation and helping our clients transform information into insight,” said Timothy Mohr, national practice leader for BDO’s Forensic Investigation & Litigation Services practice.

For more information on Athenagy, visit: https://www.bdo.com/email-landing-pages/athenagy.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 88,000 people working out of more than 1,800 offices across 167 countries and territories.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

Material discussed is meant to provide general information and should not be acted on without professional advice tailored to your needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005154/en/