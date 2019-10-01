BDO USA, LLP : Admits 48 New Partners

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, has admitted 48 professionals to the partnership, effective today. By business line, 19 of the new partners are in tax, 18 are in assurance and 11 are in advisory.

“We are proud to welcome the largest class of partners at BDO in more than 20 years,” said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. “Each of our new partners has directly contributed to the growth and success of our firm, exceling in their practice and driving innovative solutions to the opportunities and issues our clients face. They have demonstrated an impressive ability to lead and build relationships with clients and people at all levels within the firm.”

The newly appointed partners include:

Partner Business Line Office Joann Arweiler Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services New York Kevin Barber Assurance San Antonio Carrie Burnett Tax Dallas Yuan Chou National Tax Office Potomac Dominic Coppolella Tax Philadelphia Charles Cuesta Assurance New York Doug Curtis Specialized Tax Services Grand Rapids Jessica Davis Assurance San Francisco Barb Derus Specialized Tax Services Minneapolis Peter Diakovasilis Tax Melville Chris Dilley Assurance Dallas James Doughty Assurance Anchorage Eric Fischer Tax Grand Rapids Thomas Fuchs Industry Specialty Services Stamford Matthew Gomes Tax San Jose Charles Irvin Transaction Advisory Services Orange County Sean Kilbane Assurance Cleveland John Kincher Technology & Business Transformation Services Houston Jake Kolipano Assurance Anchorage Grace Li National Assurance San Francisco Jon Linville National Assurance Dallas Tony Manners Specialized Tax Services Atlanta Matt Manosky Tax Detroit Jonathan Matthews Assurance Philadelphia Karen McDaniel Assurance Austin Bo Monaco Assurance San Diego Daniel Newton National Tax Office Boston Drew Olson Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services Dallas Chuck Pine Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services Greater Washington D.C. Traci Pumo National Tax Office West Palm Beach Aaron Raddock Industry Specialty Services Greater Washington D.C. Chad Rash Transaction Advisory Services Charlotte Jason Rhodes Tax Cincinnati Blake Roberts Assurance New York Jose Rodriguez Assurance Houston Brian Rose Tax New York Gabe Rubio Specialized Tax Services Los Angeles Donna Sakony Tax Cleveland Michele Schmittel Assurance Greater Washington D.C. Todd Staples Assurance Seattle Joshua Swain Tax Greater Washington D.C. Thomas Terranova Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services New York Brad Theel Assurance St. Louis Kirstie Tiernan Technology & Business Transformation Services Chicago Brad Veltkamp Specialized Tax Services Charlotte Michael Vierheller Risk Advisory Services Greater Washington D.C. Ben Williams Assurance Minneapolis John Woodward Tax Chicago

