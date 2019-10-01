Log in
BDO USA, LLP : Admits 48 New Partners

10/01/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, has admitted 48 professionals to the partnership, effective today. By business line, 19 of the new partners are in tax, 18 are in assurance and 11 are in advisory.

“We are proud to welcome the largest class of partners at BDO in more than 20 years,” said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. “Each of our new partners has directly contributed to the growth and success of our firm, exceling in their practice and driving innovative solutions to the opportunities and issues our clients face. They have demonstrated an impressive ability to lead and build relationships with clients and people at all levels within the firm.”

The newly appointed partners include:

Partner

Business Line

Office

Joann Arweiler

Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services

New York

Kevin Barber

Assurance

San Antonio

Carrie Burnett

Tax

Dallas

Yuan Chou

National Tax Office

Potomac

Dominic Coppolella

Tax

Philadelphia

Charles Cuesta

Assurance

New York

Doug Curtis

Specialized Tax Services

Grand Rapids

Jessica Davis

Assurance

San Francisco

Barb Derus

Specialized Tax Services

Minneapolis

Peter Diakovasilis

Tax

Melville

Chris Dilley

Assurance

Dallas

James Doughty

Assurance

Anchorage

Eric Fischer

Tax

Grand Rapids

Thomas Fuchs

Industry Specialty Services

Stamford

Matthew Gomes

Tax

San Jose

Charles Irvin

Transaction Advisory Services

Orange County

Sean Kilbane

Assurance

Cleveland

John Kincher

Technology & Business Transformation Services

Houston

Jake Kolipano

Assurance

Anchorage

Grace Li

National Assurance

San Francisco

Jon Linville

National Assurance

Dallas

Tony Manners

Specialized Tax Services

Atlanta

Matt Manosky

Tax

Detroit

Jonathan Matthews

Assurance

Philadelphia

Karen McDaniel

Assurance

Austin

Bo Monaco

Assurance

San Diego

Daniel Newton

National Tax Office

Boston

Drew Olson

Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services

Dallas

Chuck Pine

Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services

Greater Washington D.C.

Traci Pumo

National Tax Office

West Palm Beach

Aaron Raddock

Industry Specialty Services

Greater Washington D.C.

Chad Rash

Transaction Advisory Services

Charlotte

Jason Rhodes

Tax

Cincinnati

Blake Roberts

Assurance

New York

Jose Rodriguez

Assurance

Houston

Brian Rose

Tax

New York

Gabe Rubio

Specialized Tax Services

Los Angeles

Donna Sakony

Tax

Cleveland

Michele Schmittel

Assurance

Greater Washington D.C.

Todd Staples

Assurance

Seattle

Joshua Swain

Tax

Greater Washington D.C.

Thomas Terranova

Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services

New York

Brad Theel

Assurance

St. Louis

Kirstie Tiernan

Technology & Business Transformation Services

Chicago

Brad Veltkamp

Specialized Tax Services

Charlotte

Michael Vierheller

Risk Advisory Services

Greater Washington D.C.

Ben Williams

Assurance

Minneapolis

John Woodward

Tax

Chicago

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 80,000 people working out of nearly 1,600 offices across 162 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.


© Business Wire 2019
