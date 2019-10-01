BDO USA, LLP : Admits 48 New Partners

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, has admitted 48 professionals to the partnership, effective today. By business line, 19 of the new partners are in tax, 18 are in assurance and 11 are in advisory.
“We are proud to welcome the largest class of partners at BDO in more than 20 years,” said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. “Each of our new partners has directly contributed to the growth and success of our firm, exceling in their practice and driving innovative solutions to the opportunities and issues our clients face. They have demonstrated an impressive ability to lead and build relationships with clients and people at all levels within the firm.”
The newly appointed partners include:
|
Partner
|
Business Line
|
Office
|
Joann Arweiler
|
Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services
|
New York
|
Kevin Barber
|
Assurance
|
San Antonio
|
Carrie Burnett
|
Tax
|
Dallas
|
Yuan Chou
|
National Tax Office
|
Potomac
|
Dominic Coppolella
|
Tax
|
Philadelphia
|
Charles Cuesta
|
Assurance
|
New York
|
Doug Curtis
|
Specialized Tax Services
|
Grand Rapids
|
Jessica Davis
|
Assurance
|
San Francisco
|
Barb Derus
|
Specialized Tax Services
|
Minneapolis
|
Peter Diakovasilis
|
Tax
|
Melville
|
Chris Dilley
|
Assurance
|
Dallas
|
James Doughty
|
Assurance
|
Anchorage
|
Eric Fischer
|
Tax
|
Grand Rapids
|
Thomas Fuchs
|
Industry Specialty Services
|
Stamford
|
Matthew Gomes
|
Tax
|
San Jose
|
Charles Irvin
|
Transaction Advisory Services
|
Orange County
|
Sean Kilbane
|
Assurance
|
Cleveland
|
John Kincher
|
Technology & Business Transformation Services
|
Houston
|
Jake Kolipano
|
Assurance
|
Anchorage
|
Grace Li
|
National Assurance
|
San Francisco
|
Jon Linville
|
National Assurance
|
Dallas
|
Tony Manners
|
Specialized Tax Services
|
Atlanta
|
Matt Manosky
|
Tax
|
Detroit
|
Jonathan Matthews
|
Assurance
|
Philadelphia
|
Karen McDaniel
|
Assurance
|
Austin
|
Bo Monaco
|
Assurance
|
San Diego
|
Daniel Newton
|
National Tax Office
|
Boston
|
Drew Olson
|
Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services
|
Dallas
|
Chuck Pine
|
Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services
|
Greater Washington D.C.
|
Traci Pumo
|
National Tax Office
|
West Palm Beach
|
Aaron Raddock
|
Industry Specialty Services
|
Greater Washington D.C.
|
Chad Rash
|
Transaction Advisory Services
|
Charlotte
|
Jason Rhodes
|
Tax
|
Cincinnati
|
Blake Roberts
|
Assurance
|
New York
|
Jose Rodriguez
|
Assurance
|
Houston
|
Brian Rose
|
Tax
|
New York
|
Gabe Rubio
|
Specialized Tax Services
|
Los Angeles
|
Donna Sakony
|
Tax
|
Cleveland
|
Michele Schmittel
|
Assurance
|
Greater Washington D.C.
|
Todd Staples
|
Assurance
|
Seattle
|
Joshua Swain
|
Tax
|
Greater Washington D.C.
|
Thomas Terranova
|
Forensic Investigations and Litigation Services
|
New York
|
Brad Theel
|
Assurance
|
St. Louis
|
Kirstie Tiernan
|
Technology & Business Transformation Services
|
Chicago
|
Brad Veltkamp
|
Specialized Tax Services
|
Charlotte
|
Michael Vierheller
|
Risk Advisory Services
|
Greater Washington D.C.
|
Ben Williams
|
Assurance
|
Minneapolis
|
John Woodward
|
Tax
|
Chicago
About BDO USA
BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 80,000 people working out of nearly 1,600 offices across 162 countries.
BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006053/en/