BDO Unibank : Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue

March 17, 2020
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
6th Floor, PSE Tower
28th St. corner 5th Ave. BGC, Taguig City
Attention: Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion
Head, Disclosure Department
PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP.
29th Floor, BDO Equitable Tower
8751 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City
Attention: Atty. Marie Rose M. Magallen-Lirio
Head, Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department
Re: BDO Unibank, Inc. - BDO Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue
==================================================
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Please be informed that BDO Unibank, Inc. is releasing the attached statement entitled "BDO Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue".
Thank you.
Very truly yours,
ELMER B. SERRANO
Corporate Information Officer
17 March 2020
BDO Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue
BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) announced that it is deferring its P5.0 billion fixed rate bonds
issue due to the "Enhanced Community Quarantine" imposed in Metro Manila and the
rest of Luzon amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The deferral will allow potential investors to reassess their investment and liquidity needs considering the expected short-term disruption in certain business activities arising from the "Enhanced Community Quarantine."
BDO branches and offices remain open to service the requirements of depositors and clients, with the Bank's Business Continuity Plan (BCP) activated to ensure banking
operations continue even with the "Enhanced Community Quarantine."
About BDO
BDO is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail banking services. These services include traditional loan and deposit products, as well as treasury, trust and investments, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, retail cash cards, credit card services and stock brokerage services.
BDO has one of the largest distribution networks, with more than 1,400 operating branches and over 4,400 ATMs nationwide. It also has full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore as well as 20 overseas remittance and representative offices in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.
BDO ranked as the largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.
