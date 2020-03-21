Log in
BDO Unibank : Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue

03/21/2020 | 08:31am EDT

March 17, 2020

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

6th Floor, PSE Tower

28th St. corner 5th Ave. BGC, Taguig City

Attention: Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion

Head, Disclosure Department

PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP.

29th Floor, BDO Equitable Tower

8751 Paseo de Roxas, Makati City

Attention: Atty. Marie Rose M. Magallen-Lirio

Head, Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department

Re: BDO Unibank, Inc. - BDO Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue

==================================================

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Please be informed that BDO Unibank, Inc. is releasing the attached statement entitled "BDO Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue".

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

ELMER B. SERRANO

Corporate Information Officer

17 March 2020

BDO Defers P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds Issue

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) announced that it is deferring its P5.0 billion fixed rate bonds

issue due to the "Enhanced Community Quarantine" imposed in Metro Manila and the

rest of Luzon amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The deferral will allow potential investors to reassess their investment and liquidity needs considering the expected short-term disruption in certain business activities arising from the "Enhanced Community Quarantine."

BDO branches and offices remain open to service the requirements of depositors and clients, with the Bank's Business Continuity Plan (BCP) activated to ensure banking

operations continue even with the "Enhanced Community Quarantine."

About BDO

BDO is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail banking services. These services include traditional loan and deposit products, as well as treasury, trust and investments, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, retail cash cards, credit card services and stock brokerage services.

BDO has one of the largest distribution networks, with more than 1,400 operating branches and over 4,400 ATMs nationwide. It also has full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore as well as 20 overseas remittance and representative offices in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

BDO ranked as the largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 12:30:00 UTC
