News : Companies

News : Companies
All News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BDO Unibank : Press Release – BDO to issue P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds

02/06/2020 | 05:18am EST

January 20, 2020

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

6th Floor, PSE Tower, 5th Avenue corner 28th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Attention: Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion

Head, Disclosure Department

PHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP. 37th Floor, Tower 1, The Enterprise Center

6766 Ayala Ave., cor. Paseo de Roxas, Makati City

Attention: Atty. Marie Rose M. Magellan-Lirio

Head, Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department (ICDD)

Re: Press Release - BDO to issue P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds

=================================================

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Please be informed that BDO Unibank, Inc. is releasing to the press the attached statement regarding BDO's issuance of P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

ELMER B. SERRANO

Corporate Information Officer

20 January 2020

BDO to issue P5.0 Bn Fixed Rate Bonds

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) announced an issuance of P5.0 billion worth of fixed rate bonds, which is a component of the P100 billion bond program approved by the Board of BDO in August 2018. This follows the P35 billion Fixed Rate Bond issuance in February 2019, and is part of the Bank's continuing efforts to diversify its funding sources and support its lending activities.

The bonds will have a tenor of 2.5 years and will be priced at 4.408 per cent. Interest will be paid quarterly, calculated on a 30/360 count basis. The minimum investment is P100,000 with increments of P50,000.

The offer period will run from January 20, 2020 up to January 24, 2020, with the issue date targeted for February 3, 2020. However, the Bank reserves the right to adjust the timing of the offer as needed.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ("HSBC") is the Sole

Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for the issue, while BDO Unibank, Inc., BDO Private Bank, Inc. and HSBC are the Selling Agents.

About BDO

BDO is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail banking services. These services include traditional loan and deposit products, as well as treasury, trust and investments, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, retail cash cards, credit card services and stock brokerage services.

BDO has one of the largest distribution networks, with more than 1,400 operating branches and over 4,400 ATMs nationwide. It also has full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore as well as 20 overseas remittance and representative offices in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

BDO ranked as the largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.

Disclaimer

BDO Unibank Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:17:02 UTC
