BDX LGND LOPE SBT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims

02/19/2020 | 08:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating whether the following publicly-traded companies have violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.” On this news, Becton’s stock price fell $33.74, or 11.8%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020.

To learn more about these claims, fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-becton-dickinson

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND)

On January 16, 2019, a Citron Research report detailed sources of Ligand’s future revenues by drug candidate, showing how roughly 60% of the Company’s milestone payments stem from just two companies. On this news, the Ligand’s stock price fell $21.72, or 16.5%, to close at $110.05 per share on January 16, 2019.

To learn more about these claims, fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-ligand-pharmaceuticals

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a short report alleging that Grand Canyon was violating the federal securities laws by using a “captive non-reporting subsidiary to hide liabilities” and “artificially inflate the [company’s] stock price.” On this news, Grand Canyon’s stock price fell $7.43, or 8.1%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020.

To learn more about these claims, fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-grand-canyon-education

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT)

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that its subsidiary had suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans and due to an implementation of “systems and controls to ensure the Bank’s policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program.” On this news, Sterling’s stock price fell $2.16, or nearly 23%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019.

To learn more about these claims, fill out this contact form: https://www.kmllp.com/investigation-sterling

If you acquired securities in these companies, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the contact forms listed above, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
