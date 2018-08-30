BEA Report: GDP in Q2 Revised Up to 4.2 Percent

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced yesterday that real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2018, according to the 'second' estimate released by the BEA.

Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments) increased $72.4 billion in the second quarter, compared with an increase of $26.7 billion in the first quarter.

Read the full BEA release here