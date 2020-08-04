Log in
BEAMA hopes that the Green Homes Grant scheme can be started of long-term plan for high quality green refurbishment ok UK homes

08/04/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

The announcement this morning of the Green Homes Grant Scheme is a welcome boost to manufacturers whose products are included, given the current economic uncertainty. BEAMA hopes that this approach can now be used as a basis for a longer-term housing refurbishment program, using the very welcome investment over the next 12 months as the basis for this major program. BEAMA is now working with the Green Finance Institute to ensure that this industry has the confidence to provide much of the longer-term funding needed.

The inclusion of heat pumps as a primary measure, and heating controls as secondary measure is welcomed. For the former technology this is evidence of the importance of a move towards low-carbon heating, for heating controls further recognition of the vital role of managing heating systems and gaining the benefits of insulation measures. We know that there are additional measures that can improve the energy efficiency of existing homes and make them ready for wider electrification and grid flexibility. We hope that Government will engage with industry at an early stage so that these can be included in future incentive schemes.

We are pleased to see that measures installed under this scheme will be installed by Trustmark registered installers as this is the correct way to take the overall energy efficiency industry forward. It is essential that the householders receiving measures have the best possible experience of the installation, that they have confidence in the work, and receive the full benefit of potential energy and cost savings. As part of this, it is essential that regulations are followed to provide effective ventilation alongside insulation measures. As the EACH HOME COUNTS review concluded, this will avoid the potential risk of householders otherwise ending up with poor indoor air quality and mould growth, with associated health impacts.

Howard Porter, BEAMA CEO, said: 'As the former chair of the Implementation Board of Each Home Counts, I welcome today's announcement as an endorsement of the collaboration between Industry, Government and consumer groups to deliver the quality systems now managed by Trustmark. BEAMA members will continue to provide quality products for UK householders, and we encourage all installers to follow the Trustmark quality standards.'

Disclaimer

BEAMA - Federation of British Electrotechnical and Allied Manufacturers – Associations Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:16:10 UTC
