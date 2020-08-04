BEAMA hopes that the Green Homes Grant scheme can be the start of long term plan for high quality green refurbishment of UK home

The announcement this morning of the Green Homes Grant Scheme is a welcome boost to manufacturers whose products are included. Given the current economic uncertainty, BEAMA hopes that this approach and the very welcome investment over the next 12 months will now be used as a basis for a major, long-term housing refurbishment program. BEAMA is now working with the Green Finance Institut to give this industry the confidence to supply much of the required longer-term funding.

BEAMA welcomes the inclusion of heat pumps as a primary measure, acknowledging the critical importance of moving towards low-carbon heating. The inclusion of heating controls as a secondary measure, is further recognition of the vital role that energy management systems will play in realising the benefits of insulation measures. There are specific additional measures that can improve the energy efficiency of existing homes and make them ready for wider electrification and grid flexibility, and we hope that Government will engage with industry at an early stage so that these can be included in future incentive schemes.

We are pleased to see that all measures installed [JY7] under this scheme need to be installed by Trustmark registered installers. The best way to take the overall energy efficiency industry forward. It is essential that the householders receiving these measures have the best possible experience of the installation, that they have confidence in the work, and that they get the full benefit of potential energy and cost savings.

As part of this, it is essential that regulations are followed to provide effective ventilation alongside the insulation measures. The evidence that led the Each Home Counts Review to require effective ventilation with insulation showed that householders can otherwise end up with poor indoor air quality and mould growth, with associated health impacts.

Howard Porter, BEAMA CEO, said: 'As the former chair of the Implementation Board of Each Home Counts, I welcome today's announcement as an endorsement of the collaboration between Industry, Government and consumer groups to deliver the quality systems now managed by Trustmark. BEAMA members will continue to provide quality products for UK householders, and we encourage all installers to follow the Trustmark quality standards.'