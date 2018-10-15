BECLE S.A.B. de C.V. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

BECLE S.A.B. de C.V. (“Cuervo”, “BECLE” or the “Company”) (BMV: CUERVO)
today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results
before the market open on Friday, October 26, 2018. This release will be
followed by a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Mexico City
Time (10:00 a.m. US Eastern Time) on Friday, October 26, 2018, to
discuss the Company’s third quarter 2018 results. Interested parties may
also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging
on and registering directly at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/beclesadecvao~9697475
or www.becle.com.mx.
Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Details
*Those participating via the webcast will be unable to participate in
live Q&A
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of
the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the
call.
