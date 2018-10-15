Log in
BECLE S.A.B. de C.V. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

10/15/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

BECLE S.A.B. de C.V. (“Cuervo”, “BECLE” or the “Company”) (BMV: CUERVO) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results before the market open on Friday, October 26, 2018. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time (10:00 a.m. US Eastern Time) on Friday, October 26, 2018, to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2018 results. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on and registering directly at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/beclesadecvao~9697475 or www.becle.com.mx.

Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Details

Date:       Friday, October 26, 2018
Time: 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time (10:00 a.m. US Eastern Time)
Dial-In: Mexico Toll-free           01 800 9269146
U.S. Toll-free 1-(855) 493-1617
Toll/International 1-(720) 405-2153
Conference ID:

9697475

Webcast:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/beclesadecvao~9697475 or www.becle.com.mx

*Those participating via the webcast will be unable to participate in live Q&A

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About the Company

Becle S.A.B. de C.V. is a globally renowned company in the spirits industry and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Its extraordinary portfolio of over 30 spirits brands, some of them owned, some of them agency brands distributed only in Mexico, has been developed throughout the years to participate in key categories with high growth potential, to target the world’s largest and most profitable alcoholic beverage markets and to anticipate key consumer preferences and tendencies. The portfolio strength of Becle is based in the profound legacy of its iconic internally developed brands such as Jose Cuervo®, combined with complementary acquisitions such as Three Olives®, Hangar 1®, Stranahan’s®, Bushmills®, Boodles® and Pendleton®, as well as a relentless focus on innovation that has driven Becle to create and develop famous brands such as 1800®, Maestro Dobel®, Gran Centenario®, Kraken®, Tincup®, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas® and B:oost®. Some of Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
