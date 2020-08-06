BEDGEAR® Reinvigorates Furniture Mall of Kansas Stores With Interactive Performance Sleep Shop® Experiences

Farmingdale, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing Performance® bedding company that has a focus on health and well-being, today announces the expansion of the BEDGEAR® interactive Performance Sleep Shop® inside the Furniture Mall of Kansas’ Topeka and Olathe, Kansas, locations by creating two new in-store experiences, focusing on the M3® Launchpad that can be deep cleaned on the inside and outside of the mattress. As the brand of bedding that inspires consumers to be more awake, BEDGEAR’s intuitive Sleep Shop displays educate shoppers on the importance of breathable fabrics and airflow as well as the personalized fitting of the M3, the world’s only modular mattress with dual-sided Independent Suspension.

Featured prominently in both the Topeka and Olathe stores is the self-navigated kiosk of the “Build Your Launchpad” M3, where consumers can find their right Independent Suspension support for the mattress to create a personalized fit bed. The M3 features a removable and washable Ver-Tex® cover, which easily zips off and is instant cooling. The Air-X® ventilated panels surround the mattress to provide continuous fresh airflow. The M3 also can easily be dissembled by removing the Independent Suspensions, allowing the mattress to be vacuumed and deep cleaned, ensuring a sleep environment free of dirt, dust mites, allergens, and bacteria.

The Topeka and Olathe stores also feature BEDGEAR’s Performance Pillow Airflow Machine. This interactive display adds another layer to the in-store experience, allowing shoppers to see first-hand how BEDGEAR’s Performance pillow fabric technologies maximize airflow and breathability.

To provide shoppers 100% of their total sleep comfort, they also can partake in a quick professional personalized pillow fitting on the M3 mattress with a Furniture Mall of Kansas Sleep Specialist. BEDGEAR’s pillows include temperature neutral Dri-Tec® and instant cooling Ver-Tex® fabrics as well as removable and washable covers, as seen on the Storm and Balance pillow. Hypoallergenic Sleep Napkins® are used for each shopper as part of the personalized Performance pillow and mattress fitting. The perforated and disposable Sleep Napkins are essential because they cover the entire pillow or a body-size portion of the mattress to maintain a clean surface between the shopper and the bedding product.

“With the reopening of the Furniture Mall of Kansas stores in Topeka and Olathe, we want to ensure our guests have a fun, engaging and personalized shopping experience that BEDGEAR provides with its interactive displays and Performance bedding products,” said Jeff Winter, co-owner of the Furniture Mall of Kansas.

“Since BEDGEAR has always focused on health and wellness, it is immensely important for today’s shoppers to know that many of BEDGEAR’s products have removable and washable covers — from pillows and weighted blankets to mattresses and pet beds. Making sure a consumer is in clean sleep environment is one of BEDGEAR’s top priorities,” said Eugene Alletto, founder and CEO of BEDGEAR.

Consumers also can shop an assortment of BEDGEAR’s breathable bedding products, including airflow-enhancing sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, at the Furniture Mall of Kansas.

About BEDGEAR

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the innovative Performance® brand of bedding that has a focus on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR’s sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

About Furniture Mall of Kansas

The Winter Family has been serving home furnishings needs since 1933. Furniture Mall of Kansas consists of five stores under one roof: Discovery Furniture, RoomMakers, Marling's Furniture, Mattress Headquarters and Abbey Flooring Headquarters. Currently located in Topeka, KS, at 1901 SW Wanamaker, and in Olathe, KS, at 2125 E. Kansas City RD, the goal of Furniture Mall of Kansas is to give both the small store feel and service with the big store selection to help each guest create a more beautiful and comfortable home.

