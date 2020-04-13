Log in
BEDGEAR® to Donate 19% of All Performance Pillow Sales in the Month of April to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

04/13/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Farmingdale, N.Y., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing Performance® bedding company that has a focus on health and well-being, announces today it will be donating 19% of all the brand’s Performance Pillow sales from bedgear.com through the month of April to the BEDGEAR Foundation, the company’s registered 501(c)3 arm. All proceeds donated will be used by the BEDGEAR Foundation in its COVID-19 relief efforts.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BEDGEAR Foundation is distributing tens of thousands of KN95 respirator masks, which are being donated to hospitals, nursing homes and First Responders based on Long Island, NY, and in the South Carolina areas. The BEDGEAR Foundation is also donating thousands of pillows to these organizations as most hospital staff members are unable to return to their homes and must sleep in shifts at the medical facilities without basic sleep necessities like pillows.

“We do not want to turn away any First Responder requests, and BEDGEAR is proud to offer our online shoppers a way to make a difference in the lives of others by combatting the coronavirus and directly helping the medical staff on the front lines,” said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto.

BEDGEAR is well-known for its breathable Performance Pillows; many of them have removable and washable covers as well as patented Air-X® panels that vent excess body heat, helping keep away allergens. The pillow represents 30% of a sleeper’s overall comfort because 30% of spine alignment is created by the pillow while the remaining 70% of comfort comes from the mattress.

“Since the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for BEDGEAR’s Performance pillows,” added Alletto. “It’s humbling that I can keep the BEDGEAR team members still employed and provide much-needed help to the medical community with BEDGEAR’S staple product of pillows, giving the First Responders some form of rest and recovery.”

BEDGEAR is also encouraging other companies within the bedding and home furnishings industry to make a monetary donation to the BEDGEAR Foundation that will be used to produce and ship the KN95 respirator masks and Performance pillows.

The public, too, is encouraged to make monetary donations to the BEDGEAR Foundation. The BEDGEAR Foundation’s mission is to inspire the best in every individual around the globe through the innovation and introduction of a personalized, modular Performance® sleep system, while addressing the environmental issues facing our planet and building world peace through commerce. The BEDGEAR Foundation has helped with relief efforts in Northern California after the wildfires, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

For information about the BEDGEAR Foundation, please visit https://www.bedgearfoundation.org.

Additional information at: bedgear.com| facebook.com/bedgear | Twitter: @bedgear | Instagram: @bedgear | linkedin.com/company/bedgear

About BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

As the only brand of Performance®, BEDGEAR® launched in 2009 with professional-grade bedding products designed to help Olympians and other career athletes prioritize sleep as part of their training regimens. In 2011, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses to consumers, touting a proprietary fitting process for 100% of each individual’s total sleep comfort, based on their sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is sought-after for their patented airflow layers, the world’s first moisture management fabric technologies, and personalized fit components, which create a more awake population. The brand has stayed true to its roots, becoming the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams and more than 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world’s largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. This thriving international presence has empowered BEDGEAR to grow beyond borders to a global footprint from which they’re fostering a vision of World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Attachments 

Jamie Shrewsbury
BEDGEAR
jshrewsbury@bedgear.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
