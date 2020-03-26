Log in
BEDGEAR® to Donate Supplies to New York Hospitals, Nursing Homes and First Responders Amid the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

03/26/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Farmingdale, N.Y., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing Performance® bedding company that has a focus on health and well-being, announced today it is manufacturing KN95 respirators, surgical face masks and disposable scrubs and will be distributing tens of thousands of them in the coming weeks to New York hospitals, nursing homes and First Responders based on Long Island. BEDGEAR is also donating pillows to the hospital staff members at these facilities, which are facing inadequate bedding supplies.

BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto, who grew up on Long Island and established the company’s headquarters in Farmingdale, N.Y., cites two personal reasons why this endeavor is extremely important to him. “Having a brother and a sister battling the coronavirus on the front lines at Long Island hospitals struck a nerve,” said Alletto. “I learned firsthand about the mask shortage and how hospital staffers are sleeping in shifts without basic sleep necessities like pillows. And, of course, I was deeply concerned for my siblings’ own health and well-being.”

BEDGEAR Performance Pillows will be given to hospital staff who are working countless hours and do not have the ability to return to their homes at this time – ensuring they are maximizing the time they are able to rest.

“Additionally, I am very proud of BEDGEAR’s global sourcing team that has been working around-the-clock during the last several weeks to establish a relationship with manufacturers of these very essential products that are being donated,” added Alletto.

The First Responder, hospital and nursing home donations are being run through the BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR’s registered 501(c)3 arm, where employees and the public are encouraged to make a monetary donation, which the BEDGEAR team then uses to buy the raw materials for the medical supplies and transports the final products to their destinations. Over the years, the BEDGEAR Foundation has helped tremendously with natural disaster recovery efforts, including Hurricane Harvey and Puerto Rico as well as the wildfires that devastated the Northern California counties. 

BEDGEAR is encouraging other companies within the bedding and home furnishings industry to make a monetary donation to the BEDGEAR Foundation that will be used to produce and ship the medical necessities. In addition to monetary donations, concerned citizens interested in supporting their own local areas with these efforts can also reach out to the BEDGEAR Foundation, which will procure the supplies and ship them to the hospital, nursing home or First Response team of their choice. All donations are tax deductible.

For those who are interested in participating in these donation efforts, please contact press@bedgear.com, and the BEDGEAR team will connect you with the BEDGEAR Foundation.

For information about the BEDGEAR Foundation, please visit https://www.bedgear.com/bedgear-foundation.

Additional information at: bedgear.com| facebook.com/bedgear | Twitter: @bedgear | Instagram: @bedgear | linkedin.com/company/bedgear

About BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

As the only brand of Performance®, BEDGEAR® launched in 2009 with professional-grade bedding products designed to help Olympians and other career athletes prioritize sleep as part of their training regimens. In 2011, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses to consumers, touting a proprietary fitting process for 100% of each individual’s total sleep comfort, based on their sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is sought-after for their patented airflow layers, the world’s first moisture management fabric technologies, and personalized fit components, which create a more awake population. The brand has stayed true to its roots, becoming the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams and more than 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world’s largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. This thriving international presence has empowered BEDGEAR to grow beyond borders to a global footprint from which they’re fostering a vision of World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Jamie Shrewsbury
BEDGEAR
jshrewsbury@bedgear.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
