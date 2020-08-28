Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 28th AUGUST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

28 Aug 2020

BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 28th AUGUST

Cattle
, Prices, Sheep

Beef

  • Latest Beef Price Update: 27/08/2020. Steers €3.65/3.70. Heifers €3.65/3.75. Cows €3.00/3.50/kg.
  • Supplies. 34,359 cattle slaughtered in week 34 (17/08/2020 - 23/08/2020), of which steers were 16,928 (49%), heifers 9,168 (27%), young bulls 1,486 (4%) and cows 6,104 (18%). Total YTD slaughter is 1,120,898 compared to 1,146,908 in 2019, a 2.3% decrease.
  • Official Prices. Week 34 (17/08/20 - 23/08/20) Irish R3 steer prices were €87/kg incl vat. Heifers R3 €3.95/kg. Y Bulls O/R/U €3.49/€3.65/€3.79/kg. Cows O/R €3.10/3.32/kg.
  • GB Cattle Prices as Reported by AHBD. The average UK R3 steer price for last week was at £3.82/kg, equivalent to €4.27/kg
  • Official cattle prices reported to the EU Commission. Wk 34 (17/08/2020 - 23/08/2020). R3 Young Bulls c/kg excl vat; EU Average €3.50/kg, Ireland (R3 Steers) €3.74/kg, Germany €3.65/kg, France €3.62/kg, Spain €3.31/kg, Austria €3.50/kg Italy €3.47/kg, Poland €3.04/kg.
  • Live Exports. 2580 cattle were exported in the week ending 22/08/2020. 1,459 of which went to Northern Ireland.

BFP APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

  • IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden is encouraging farmers to apply for the Beef Finisher payment scheme without delay.
  • IFA has created a dedicated step-by-step guide to help farmers to apply to the scheme.
  • Closing date 9th September 2020.
  • Step by step guide available here.
  • Dedicated hub.

Sheep

  • Latest Lamb Price Update: 27/08/2020. QA lambs €5.20/5.30. Producer groups making up to €5.40. Ewes €2.65/2.85. Some plants freely paying to 21.5kgs.
  • Supplies: Week 34 (17/08/2020 - 23/08/2020). A total of 54,076 sheep were processed in Irish export plants. Sheep slaughterings for 2020 are 5% up on 2019 at 1,812,132 head.
  • Select and Sell. The advice is as always - move lambs as they become fit.
  • UK Lamb Prices. Lamb price for last week was £61/kg, which equates to €5.15/kg.
  • Live Trade: Total live exports stood at 1,835 head to the end of June 2020.
  • Select and Sell: As always, the advice is to move lambs as they become fit.
  • Imported Lambs: IFA actively pursuing the DAFM to publish statistics on lambs being imported into Ireland.

Masks Mandatory in Marts

  • The IFA are encouraging farmers to follow all Government guidelines to stay safe while trading in the mart. This includes practicing physical distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask in marts across the country. Wearing of face coverings is now mandatory in marts.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 16:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
12:42pBIGCOMMERCE : U.S. IPO market channels spirit of '99 to tee up bumper 2020
RE
12:40pIT'S OFFICIAL : Americas Cardroom is Going Public
PR
12:40pBEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 28th AUGUST
PU
12:40pALYI May Surpass $100 Million Investment Target
NE
12:35pBIGCOMMERCE : U.S. IPO market channels spirit of '99 to tee up bumper 2020
RE
12:35pTHOUGHTFUL BRANDS : Launches Ecommerce Tech LLC Newly formed subsidiary follows software acquisition; will grow and manage eCommerce operations for Thoughtful Brands
PU
12:35pAVIO S P A : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
12:35pAROUNDTOWN : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
12:34pRecently Published Study Shows Effective Treatment for Early-Stage Breast Cancer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group