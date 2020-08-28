BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 28th AUGUST

Beef
-
Latest Beef Price Update: 27/08/2020. Steers €3.65/3.70. Heifers €3.65/3.75. Cows €3.00/3.50/kg.
-
Supplies. 34,359 cattle slaughtered in week 34 (17/08/2020 - 23/08/2020), of which steers were 16,928 (49%), heifers 9,168 (27%), young bulls 1,486 (4%) and cows 6,104 (18%). Total YTD slaughter is 1,120,898 compared to 1,146,908 in 2019, a 2.3% decrease.
-
Official Prices. Week 34 (17/08/20 - 23/08/20) Irish R3 steer prices were €87/kg incl vat. Heifers R3 €3.95/kg. Y Bulls O/R/U €3.49/€3.65/€3.79/kg. Cows O/R €3.10/3.32/kg.
-
GB Cattle Prices as Reported by AHBD. The average UK R3 steer price for last week was at £3.82/kg, equivalent to €4.27/kg
-
Official cattle prices reported to the EU Commission. Wk 34 (17/08/2020 - 23/08/2020). R3 Young Bulls c/kg excl vat; EU Average €3.50/kg, Ireland (R3 Steers) €3.74/kg, Germany €3.65/kg, France €3.62/kg, Spain €3.31/kg, Austria €3.50/kg Italy €3.47/kg, Poland €3.04/kg.
-
Live Exports. 2580 cattle were exported in the week ending 22/08/2020. 1,459 of which went to Northern Ireland.
BFP APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!
-
IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden is encouraging farmers to apply for the Beef Finisher payment scheme without delay.
-
IFA has created a dedicated step-by-step guide to help farmers to apply to the scheme.
-
Closing date 9th September 2020.
-
Step by step guide available here.
-
Dedicated hub.
Sheep
-
Latest Lamb Price Update: 27/08/2020. QA lambs €5.20/5.30. Producer groups making up to €5.40. Ewes €2.65/2.85. Some plants freely paying to 21.5kgs.
-
Supplies: Week 34 (17/08/2020 - 23/08/2020). A total of 54,076 sheep were processed in Irish export plants. Sheep slaughterings for 2020 are 5% up on 2019 at 1,812,132 head.
-
Select and Sell. The advice is as always - move lambs as they become fit.
-
UK Lamb Prices. Lamb price for last week was £61/kg, which equates to €5.15/kg.
-
Live Trade: Total live exports stood at 1,835 head to the end of June 2020.
-
Select and Sell: As always, the advice is to move lambs as they become fit.
-
Imported Lambs: IFA actively pursuing the DAFM to publish statistics on lambs being imported into Ireland.
Masks Mandatory in Marts
-
The IFA are encouraging farmers to follow all Government guidelines to stay safe while trading in the mart. This includes practicing physical distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask in marts across the country. Wearing of face coverings is now mandatory in marts.
Disclaimer
IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 16:39:01 UTC