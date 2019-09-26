Log in
BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES AUGUST 2019 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE

09/26/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2019:

The August 2019 estimate is 14,169,000 barrels, a decrease of 7.3% vs. August 2018 removals of 15,290,205. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month 2018 2019 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,132,174 12,310,000 1.5% 177,826
February 11,268,874 11,198,000 -0.6% -70,874
March 14,664,428 14,347,000 -2.2% -317,428
April 14,126,669 14,106,000 -0.1% -20,669
May 15,268,002 15,041,000 -1.5% -227,002
June 16,510,927 15,621,000 -5.4% -889,927
July 15,182,280 14,800,000 -2.5% -382,280
August 15,290,205 14,169,000 -7.3% -1,121,205
YTD 114,443,559 111,592,000 -2.5% -2,851,559

 

###

 

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Ramsey Cox
Beer Institute
2027372337
rcox@beerinstitute.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
