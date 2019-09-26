BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES AUGUST 2019 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE
09/26/2019 | 02:00pm EDT
Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2019:
The August 2019 estimate is 14,169,000 barrels, a decrease of 7.3% vs. August 2018 removals of 15,290,205. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
Month
2018
2019
Percent Change
Volume Change
January
12,132,174
12,310,000
1.5%
177,826
February
11,268,874
11,198,000
-0.6%
-70,874
March
14,664,428
14,347,000
-2.2%
-317,428
April
14,126,669
14,106,000
-0.1%
-20,669
May
15,268,002
15,041,000
-1.5%
-227,002
June
16,510,927
15,621,000
-5.4%
-889,927
July
15,182,280
14,800,000
-2.5%
-382,280
August
15,290,205
14,169,000
-7.3%
-1,121,205
YTD
114,443,559
111,592,000
-2.5%
-2,851,559
