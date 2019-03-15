Log in
BELLUNA : Monthly report for February

03/15/2019 | 02:39am EDT

【Monthly Sales Data】

This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.

FY ending March 31, 2019 (From April, 2018 to March, 2019)

Download PDF File including Comments for Results

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order 1.4% -0.3% -0.4% 0.2% 3.7% -18.0% -11.0% -8.2%
Items Apparel 0.3% -1.7% -3.6% -1.7% 2.7% -18.6% -13.5% -9.8%
Furniture,Goods and other -1.7% -3.2% 0.9% -1.4% -0.2% -21.4% -11.3% -10.3%
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete) 		0.5% -0.3% -0.6% -0.1% 2.6% -6.8% 2.2% 0.0%
Specialty Mail Order 4.2% 2.3% 1.4% 2.5% 9.6% -1.9% 6.3% 4.8%
Retail store sales 11.9% -9.7% -3.1% -1.2% 145.9% 198.7% 46.8% 120.9%
*Retail store sales(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 11.9% -9.7% -3.1% -1.2% 5.4% -1.2% -2.7% 0.3%
Solution -0.8% -3.0% -3.3% -2.4% -4.8% -11.5% -11.1% -11.1%
Finance 11.9% 8.6% 11.1% 10.5% 10.8% 9.0% 10.7% 10.1%
Other 27.4% 8.6% 6.2% 13.6% 17.7% 31.8% -45.9% -14.6%
Consolidated Total 4.5% 0.1% 0.3% 1.5% 22.4% 18.1% -5.3% 9.2%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order 9.7% -2.2% 5.1% 4.0% -11.5% -4.6% -1.5%
Items Apparel 6.4% -4.3% 4.4% 1.8% -11.4% -4.4% -2.9%
Furniture,Good0and other 11.7% -1.3% 2.6% 4.6% -14.8% -8.3% -3.3%
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete) 		12.2% -3.4% -0.3% 2.9% -11.6% -8.7% -0.8%
Specialty Mail Order 4.2% -2.0% 5.7% 3.1% 3.9% 2.2% 3.3%
Retail store sales 109.4% 112.6% 135.4% 119.0% 137.6% 207.4% 92.8%
*Retail store sales(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 7.6% 5.9% 16.4% 9.9% 14.5% 7.7% 4.2%
Solution 9.4% -10.3% 19.4% 3.4% 8.3% 25.8% -0.1%
Finance 12.0% 6.7% 12.5% 10.4% 16.6% 6.7% 10.6%
Other 25.3% 10.5% 124.5% 46.7% 7.0% 1.6% 12.1%
Consolidated Total 17.1% 7.3% 21.4% 15.2% 8.5% 14.8% 9.3%

FY ending March 31, 2018 (From April, 2017 to March, 2018)

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order 13.9% 13.0% 5.6% 10.7% 3.4% 5.9% 9.9% 7.0%
Items Apparel 15.6% 13.5% 5.6% 11.4% 3.4% 7.2% 10.7% 7.6%
Furniture,Goods and other 10.0% 11.5% 5.2% 8.9% 3.1% 3.7% 8.6% 5.8%
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete) 		19.2% 20.8% 15.3% 18.5% 19.6% 10.6% 12.5% 14.4%
Specialty Mail Order 5.0% 14.5% 6.1% 8.4% 6.4% 11.6% 13.0% 10.3%
Retail store sales 14.7% 16.3% 26.8% 19.3% 7.6% 20.4% 24.9% 17.7%
Solution -2.2% 12.8% -3.3% 1.6% 5.5% 9.3% 21.3% 12.4%
Finance 16.2% 19.1% 7.9% 14.3% 16.9% 16.8% 7.4% 13.6%
Other 22.1% 31.8% 30.1% 28.1% 34.3% 14.1% 209.1% 85.4%
Consolidated Total 11.2% 14.7% 8.2% 11.3% 7.0% 10.6% 22.9% 14.4%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order 1.1% 3.3% 4.8% 2.9% -6.3% 1.5% -2.4% -2.3% 4.6%
Items Apparel 2.1% 4.3% 6.1% 4.0% -3.0% 1.8% -0.7% -0.6% 5.7%
Furniture,Good0and other -1.4% 0.2% 1.2% -0.1% -12.4% 0.4% -6.3% -5.9% 1.9%
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete) 		5.9% -3.3% 8.4% 3.1% -2.1% 1.8% 2.0% 0.6% 8.3%
Specialty Mail Order 11.9% 13.1% 22.0% 16.6% 12.0% 11.6% 8.3% 10.5% 11.8%
Retail store sales 10.3% 16.6% 11.1% 12.7% 13.8% 17.8% 17.0% 16.3% 16.5%
Solution 23.6% 32.4% 20.6% 26.4% 22.1% -11.6% 31.5% 10.8% 12.2%
Finance 14.2% 9.8% 13.1% 12.3% 13.0% 9.2% 9.3% 10.5% 12.6%
Other 18.5% 32.4% 24.2% 24.9% 9.3% 26.4% 1.0% 6.2% 29.9%
Consolidated Total 6.2% 9.3% 13.2% 9.5% 3.1% 6.1% 4.0% 4.4% 9.7%

Disclaimer

BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 06:38:08 UTC
