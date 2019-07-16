Log in
BELLUNA : Monthly report for June

07/16/2019 | 05:10am EDT

【Monthly Sales Data】

This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.

FY ending March 31, 2020 (From April, 2019 to March, 2020)

Download PDF File including Comments for Results

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order 0.6% -6.2% -9.5% -5.1%
Items Apparel 1.6% -4.8% -7.0% -3.5%
Furniture,Goods and other -0.8% -8.5% -13.9% -7.9%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		-4.3% -1.8% -1.2% -2.4%
Specialty Mail Order 8.2% -0.1% -1.3% 2.3%
E-Commerce 37.8% 17.9% 11.2% 22.4%
Retail store sales 88.2% 105.8% 101.7% 98.7%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		0.1% 22.1% 6.8% 9.6%
Solution 34.0% 38.9% 32.3% 34.9%
Finance 11.9% 17.4% 13.3% 14.2%
Other 12.4% 17.8% 25.9% 18.5%
Consolidated Total 12.5% 7.7% 6.7% 8.9%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		0.6% -6.2% -9.3% 5.1%
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete) 		-4.1% -4.1% -4.4% -4.2%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order -5.1%
Items Apparel -3.5%
Furniture,Good0and other -7.9%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		-2.4%
Specialty Mail Order 2.3%
E-Commerce 22.4%
Retail store sales 98.7%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		9.6%
Solution 34.9%
Finance 14.2%
Other 18.5%
Consolidated Total 8.9%
※Reference　General Mail Order
(Handling amount) 		-5.1%
　E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete) 		-4.2%

FY ending March 31, 2019 (From April, 2018 to March, 2019)

(YOY)

Apr May Jun 1Q Jul Aug Sep 2Q
General Mail Order 1.4% -0.3% -0.4% 0.2% 3.7% -18.0% -11.0% -8.2%
Items Apparel 0.3% -1.7% -3.6% -1.7% 2.7% -18.6% -13.5% -9.8%
Furniture,Goods and other -1.7% -3.2% 0.9% -1.4% -0.2% -21.4% -11.3% -10.3%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		4.7% 5.6% -1.3% 3.1% 4.0% -2.4% 9.4% 4.1%
Specialty Mail Order 4.2% 2.3% 1.4% 2.5% 9.6% -1.9% 6.3% 4.8%
E-Commerce 36.1% 36.9% 34.9% 36.0% 41.3% 29.2% 28.9% 32.9%
Retail store sales 11.9% -9.7% -3.1% -1.2% 145.9% 198.7% 46.8% 120.9%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		11.9% -9.7% -3.1% -1.2% 5.4% -1.2% -2.7% 0.3%
Solution -0.8% -3.0% -3.3% -2.4% -4.8% -11.5% -11.1% -11.1%
Finance 11.9% 8.6% 11.1% 10.5% 10.8% 9.0% 10.7% 10.1%
Other 27.4% 8.6% 6.2% 13.6% 17.7% 31.8% -45.9% -14.6%
Consolidated Total 4.5% 0.1% 0.3% 1.5% 22.4% 18.1% -5.3% 9.2%
※Reference　E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete) 		1.8% 1.3% -1.1% 0.7% 3.2% -7.9% 2.9% 0.1%
Oct Nov Dec 3Q Jan Feb Mar 4Q Total
General Mail Order 9.7% -2.2% 5.1% 4.0% -11.5% -4.6% 1.8% -4.6% -1.2%
Items Apparel 6.4% -4.3% 4.4% 1.8% -11.4% -4.4% 0.7% -4.8% -2.6%
Furniture,Good0and other 11.7% -1.3% 2.6% 4.6% -14.8% -8.3% 0.4% -7.7% -3.0%
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete) 		16.7% 1.1% 3.3% 6.9% -7.1% -5.7% -8.1% -7.0% 1.8%
Specialty Mail Order 4.2% -2.0% 5.7% 3.1% 3.9% 2.2% 0.7% 2.2% 3.1%
E-Commerce 35.7% 25.1% 24.3% 27.5% 30.6% 35.2% 31.3% 32.3% 31.8%
Retail store sales 109.4% 112.6% 135.4% 119.0% 137.6% 207.4% 61.5% 122.0% 89.5%
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.) 		7.6% 5.9% 16.4% 9.9% 14.5% 7.7% 8.4% 10.0% 4.6%
Solution 9.4% -10.3% 19.4% 3.4% 8.3% 25.8% 21.2% 17.9% 1.6%
Finance 12.0% 6.7% 12.5% 10.4% 16.6% 6.7% 12.1% 11.8% 10.7%
Other 25.3% 10.5% 124.5% 46.7% 7.0% 1.6% 6.0% 5.5% 10.9%
Consolidated Total 17.1% 7.3% 21.4% 15.2% 8.5% 14.8% 9.3% 10.9% 9.3%
※Reference　E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete) 		12.7% -1.1% 3.5% 5.0% -8.1% -6.4% -7.2% -7.2% -0.1%

Disclaimer

BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:09:01 UTC
