BELLUNA : Monthly report for June

【Monthly Sales Data】
This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.
FY ending March 31, 2020 (From April, 2019 to March, 2020)
Download PDF File including Comments for Results
(YOY)
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
1Q
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2Q
|
General Mail Order
|
0.6%
|
-6.2%
|
-9.5%
|
-5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
1.6%
|
-4.8%
|
-7.0%
|
-3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Furniture,Goods and other
|
-0.8%
|
-8.5%
|
-13.9%
|
-7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
|
-4.3%
|
-1.8%
|
-1.2%
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
8.2%
|
-0.1%
|
-1.3%
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
E-Commerce
|
37.8%
|
17.9%
|
11.2%
|
22.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Retail store sales
|
88.2%
|
105.8%
|
101.7%
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
|
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
|
0.1%
|
22.1%
|
6.8%
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Solution
|
34.0%
|
38.9%
|
32.3%
|
34.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Finance
|
11.9%
|
17.4%
|
13.3%
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
12.4%
|
17.8%
|
25.9%
|
18.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Total
|
12.5%
|
7.7%
|
6.7%
|
8.9%
|
|
|
|
|
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
|
0.6%
|
-6.2%
|
-9.3%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete)
|
-4.1%
|
-4.1%
|
-4.4%
|
-4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
3Q
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
4Q
|
Total
|
General Mail Order
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.1%
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.5%
|
Furniture,Good0and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.9%
|
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.4%
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|
E-Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.4%
|
Retail store sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.7%
|
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.6%
|
Solution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.9%
|
Finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.2%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.5%
|
Consolidated Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.9%
|
※Reference General Mail Order
(Handling amount)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.1%
|
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.2%
FY ending March 31, 2019 (From April, 2018 to March, 2019)
(YOY)
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
1Q
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2Q
|
General Mail Order
|
1.4%
|
-0.3%
|
-0.4%
|
0.2%
|
3.7%
|
-18.0%
|
-11.0%
|
-8.2%
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
0.3%
|
-1.7%
|
-3.6%
|
-1.7%
|
2.7%
|
-18.6%
|
-13.5%
|
-9.8%
|
Furniture,Goods and other
|
-1.7%
|
-3.2%
|
0.9%
|
-1.4%
|
-0.2%
|
-21.4%
|
-11.3%
|
-10.3%
|
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
|
4.7%
|
5.6%
|
-1.3%
|
3.1%
|
4.0%
|
-2.4%
|
9.4%
|
4.1%
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
4.2%
|
2.3%
|
1.4%
|
2.5%
|
9.6%
|
-1.9%
|
6.3%
|
4.8%
|
E-Commerce
|
36.1%
|
36.9%
|
34.9%
|
36.0%
|
41.3%
|
29.2%
|
28.9%
|
32.9%
|
Retail store sales
|
11.9%
|
-9.7%
|
-3.1%
|
-1.2%
|
145.9%
|
198.7%
|
46.8%
|
120.9%
|
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
|
11.9%
|
-9.7%
|
-3.1%
|
-1.2%
|
5.4%
|
-1.2%
|
-2.7%
|
0.3%
|
Solution
|
-0.8%
|
-3.0%
|
-3.3%
|
-2.4%
|
-4.8%
|
-11.5%
|
-11.1%
|
-11.1%
|
Finance
|
11.9%
|
8.6%
|
11.1%
|
10.5%
|
10.8%
|
9.0%
|
10.7%
|
10.1%
|
Other
|
27.4%
|
8.6%
|
6.2%
|
13.6%
|
17.7%
|
31.8%
|
-45.9%
|
-14.6%
|
Consolidated Total
|
4.5%
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|
1.5%
|
22.4%
|
18.1%
|
-5.3%
|
9.2%
|
※Reference E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete)
|
1.8%
|
1.3%
|
-1.1%
|
0.7%
|
3.2%
|
-7.9%
|
2.9%
|
0.1%
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
3Q
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
4Q
|
Total
|
General Mail Order
|
9.7%
|
-2.2%
|
5.1%
|
4.0%
|
-11.5%
|
-4.6%
|
1.8%
|
-4.6%
|
-1.2%
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
6.4%
|
-4.3%
|
4.4%
|
1.8%
|
-11.4%
|
-4.4%
|
0.7%
|
-4.8%
|
-2.6%
|
Furniture,Good0and other
|
11.7%
|
-1.3%
|
2.6%
|
4.6%
|
-14.8%
|
-8.3%
|
0.4%
|
-7.7%
|
-3.0%
|
E-Commerce
(Internet-complete)
|
16.7%
|
1.1%
|
3.3%
|
6.9%
|
-7.1%
|
-5.7%
|
-8.1%
|
-7.0%
|
1.8%
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
4.2%
|
-2.0%
|
5.7%
|
3.1%
|
3.9%
|
2.2%
|
0.7%
|
2.2%
|
3.1%
|
E-Commerce
|
35.7%
|
25.1%
|
24.3%
|
27.5%
|
30.6%
|
35.2%
|
31.3%
|
32.3%
|
31.8%
|
Retail store sales
|
109.4%
|
112.6%
|
135.4%
|
119.0%
|
137.6%
|
207.4%
|
61.5%
|
122.0%
|
89.5%
|
*Retail store sales
(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
|
7.6%
|
5.9%
|
16.4%
|
9.9%
|
14.5%
|
7.7%
|
8.4%
|
10.0%
|
4.6%
|
Solution
|
9.4%
|
-10.3%
|
19.4%
|
3.4%
|
8.3%
|
25.8%
|
21.2%
|
17.9%
|
1.6%
|
Finance
|
12.0%
|
6.7%
|
12.5%
|
10.4%
|
16.6%
|
6.7%
|
12.1%
|
11.8%
|
10.7%
|
Other
|
25.3%
|
10.5%
|
124.5%
|
46.7%
|
7.0%
|
1.6%
|
6.0%
|
5.5%
|
10.9%
|
Consolidated Total
|
17.1%
|
7.3%
|
21.4%
|
15.2%
|
8.5%
|
14.8%
|
9.3%
|
10.9%
|
9.3%
|
※Reference E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked + Internet-complete)
|
12.7%
|
-1.1%
|
3.5%
|
5.0%
|
-8.1%
|
-6.4%
|
-7.2%
|
-7.2%
|
-0.1%
Disclaimer
BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:09:01 UTC