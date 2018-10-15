BELLUNA : Monthly report for September

【Monthly Sales Data】
This data is calculated on basis before adjustment.
Other business segment includes Property business segment.
FY ending March 31, 2019 (From April, 2018 to March, 2019)
(YOY)
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
1Q
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2Q
|
General Mail Order
|
1.4%
|
-0.3%
|
-0.4%
|
0.2%
|
3.7%
|
-18.0%
|
-11.0%
|
-8.2%
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
0.3%
|
-1.7%
|
-3.6%
|
-1.7%
|
2.7%
|
-18.6%
|
-13.5%
|
-9.8%
|
Furniture,Goods and other
|
-1.7%
|
-3.2%
|
0.9%
|
-1.4%
|
-0.2%
|
-21.4%
|
-11.3%
|
-10.3%
|
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete)
|
0.5%
|
-0.3%
|
-0.6%
|
-0.1%
|
2.6%
|
-6.8%
|
2.2%
|
0.0%
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
4.2%
|
2.3%
|
1.4%
|
2.5%
|
9.6%
|
-1.9%
|
6.3%
|
4.8%
|
Retail store sales
|
11.9%
|
-9.7%
|
-3.1%
|
-1.2%
|
145.9%
|
198.7%
|
46.8%
|
120.9%
|
*Retail store sales(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
|
11.9%
|
-9.7%
|
-3.1%
|
-1.2%
|
5.4%
|
-1.2%
|
-2.7%
|
0.3%
|
Solution
|
-0.8%
|
-3.0%
|
-3.3%
|
-2.4%
|
-4.8%
|
-11.5%
|
-11.1%
|
-11.1%
|
Finance
|
11.9%
|
8.6%
|
11.1%
|
10.5%
|
10.8%
|
9.0%
|
10.7%
|
10.1%
|
Other
|
27.4%
|
8.6%
|
6.2%
|
13.6%
|
17.7%
|
31.8%
|
-45.9%
|
-14.6%
|
Consolidated Total
|
4.5%
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|
1.5%
|
22.4%
|
18.1%
|
-5.3%
|
9.2%
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
3Q
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
4Q
|
Total
|
General Mail Order
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.1%
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.7%
|
Furniture,Good0and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.3%
|
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|
Retail store sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59.9%
|
*Retail store sales(except Sagami Co., Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
Solution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8.1%
|
Finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.2%
|
Consolidated Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.9%
FY ending March 31, 2018 (From April, 2017 to March, 2018)
(YOY)
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
1Q
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2Q
|
General Mail Order
|
13.9%
|
13.0%
|
5.6%
|
10.7%
|
3.4%
|
5.9%
|
9.9%
|
7.0%
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
15.6%
|
13.5%
|
5.6%
|
11.4%
|
3.4%
|
7.2%
|
10.7%
|
7.6%
|
Furniture,Goods and other
|
10.0%
|
11.5%
|
5.2%
|
8.9%
|
3.1%
|
3.7%
|
8.6%
|
5.8%
|
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete)
|
19.2%
|
20.8%
|
15.3%
|
18.5%
|
19.6%
|
10.6%
|
12.5%
|
14.4%
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
5.0%
|
14.5%
|
6.1%
|
8.4%
|
6.4%
|
11.6%
|
13.0%
|
10.3%
|
Retail store sales
|
14.7%
|
16.3%
|
26.8%
|
19.3%
|
7.6%
|
20.4%
|
24.9%
|
17.7%
|
Solution
|
-2.2%
|
12.8%
|
-3.3%
|
1.6%
|
5.5%
|
9.3%
|
21.3%
|
12.4%
|
Finance
|
16.2%
|
19.1%
|
7.9%
|
14.3%
|
16.9%
|
16.8%
|
7.4%
|
13.6%
|
Other
|
22.1%
|
31.8%
|
30.1%
|
28.1%
|
34.3%
|
14.1%
|
209.1%
|
85.4%
|
Consolidated Total
|
11.2%
|
14.7%
|
8.2%
|
11.3%
|
7.0%
|
10.6%
|
22.9%
|
14.4%
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
3Q
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
4Q
|
Total
|
General Mail Order
|
1.1%
|
3.3%
|
4.8%
|
2.9%
|
-6.3%
|
1.5%
|
-2.4%
|
-2.3%
|
4.6%
|
Items
|
Apparel
|
2.1%
|
4.3%
|
6.1%
|
4.0%
|
-3.0%
|
1.8%
|
-0.7%
|
-0.6%
|
5.7%
|
Furniture,Good0and other
|
-1.4%
|
0.2%
|
1.2%
|
-0.1%
|
-12.4%
|
0.4%
|
-6.3%
|
-5.9%
|
1.9%
|
E-Commerce
(Catalog-linked
+Internet-complete)
|
5.9%
|
-3.3%
|
8.4%
|
3.1%
|
-2.1%
|
1.8%
|
2.0%
|
0.6%
|
8.3%
|
Specialty Mail Order
|
11.9%
|
13.1%
|
22.0%
|
16.6%
|
12.0%
|
11.6%
|
8.3%
|
10.5%
|
11.8%
|
Retail store sales
|
10.3%
|
16.6%
|
11.1%
|
12.7%
|
13.8%
|
17.8%
|
17.0%
|
16.3%
|
16.5%
|
Solution
|
23.6%
|
32.4%
|
20.6%
|
26.4%
|
22.1%
|
-11.6%
|
31.5%
|
10.8%
|
12.2%
|
Finance
|
14.2%
|
9.8%
|
13.1%
|
12.3%
|
13.0%
|
9.2%
|
9.3%
|
10.5%
|
12.6%
|
Other
|
18.5%
|
32.4%
|
24.2%
|
24.9%
|
9.3%
|
26.4%
|
1.0%
|
6.2%
|
29.9%
|
Consolidated Total
|
6.2%
|
9.3%
|
13.2%
|
9.5%
|
3.1%
|
6.1%
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
9.7%
