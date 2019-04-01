BELLUNA : Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

April 1, 2019
Dear Sirs:
Name of Company: Belluna Co., Ltd.
Code No.: 9997 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law)
The Company repurchased its own shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law applied mutatis mutandis to Article 156 of said law as described below.
|
|
|
Description
|
1.
|
Type of shares to be repurchased:
|
Common shares
|
2.
|
Period of repurchase:
|
March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019
|
3.
|
Number of shares repurchased:
|
113,800 shares
|
4.
|
Total cost of repurchase:
|
101,724,200 yen
|
5.
|
Method of repurchase:
|
Repurchased at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Note1: Details resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2019
|
(1)
|
Type of shares to be repurchased:
|
Common shares
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
Maximum of 600,000 shares
|
|
|
(Rate to the number of outstanding shares without
|
|
|
treasury stocks: 0.6%)
|
(3)
|
Total costs of repurchase:
|
Maximum of 800 million yen
|
(4) Period of repurchase:
|
February 5, 2019 to August 5, 2019
Note2: Total number of shares and cost of the repurchase in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting above, as of March 31, 2019 is as follows:
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
185,300 shares
|
(2)
|
Total value of shares repurchased:
|
166,754,200 yen
-End-
Disclaimer
BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:36:10 UTC