BELLUNA : Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

April 1, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Name of Company: Belluna Co., Ltd.

Code No.: 9997 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law)

The Company repurchased its own shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law applied mutatis mutandis to Article 156 of said law as described below.

Description 1. Type of shares to be repurchased: Common shares 2. Period of repurchase: March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 3. Number of shares repurchased: 113,800 shares 4. Total cost of repurchase: 101,724,200 yen 5. Method of repurchase: Repurchased at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note1: Details resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased: Common shares (2) Total number of shares repurchased: Maximum of 600,000 shares (Rate to the number of outstanding shares without treasury stocks: 0.6%) (3) Total costs of repurchase: Maximum of 800 million yen (4) Period of repurchase: February 5, 2019 to August 5, 2019

Note2: Total number of shares and cost of the repurchase in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting above, as of March 31, 2019 is as follows:

(1) Total number of shares repurchased: 185,300 shares (2) Total value of shares repurchased: 166,754,200 yen

-End-