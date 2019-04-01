Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BELLUNA : Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:37am EDT

April 1, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Name of Company: Belluna Co., Ltd.

Code No.: 9997 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law)

The Company repurchased its own shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law applied mutatis mutandis to Article 156 of said law as described below.

Description

1.

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

2.

Period of repurchase:

March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019

3.

Number of shares repurchased:

113,800 shares

4.

Total cost of repurchase:

101,724,200 yen

5.

Method of repurchase:

Repurchased at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note1: Details resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2019

(1)

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased:

Maximum of 600,000 shares

(Rate to the number of outstanding shares without

treasury stocks: 0.6%)

(3)

Total costs of repurchase:

Maximum of 800 million yen

(4) Period of repurchase:

February 5, 2019 to August 5, 2019

Note2: Total number of shares and cost of the repurchase in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting above, as of March 31, 2019 is as follows:

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased:

185,300 shares

(2)

Total value of shares repurchased:

166,754,200 yen

-End-

Disclaimer

BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results
AQ
02:52aNOVARTIS : to pay $310 million for assets from inflammation specialist IFM
RE
02:52aEASYJET : warns of Brexit hit to European demand
RE
02:52aGLOBALTRANS INVESTMENT : Full-Year 2018 Results Analyst and Investor Conference Call/Webcast
PU
02:52aIOMART : Pre-close trading statement for the six months ending 31 March 2019
PU
02:52aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Monthly Return of equity issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March,2019
PU
02:52aPARAGON GMBH : Confirms Preliminary Results for 2018 and an Optimistic Outlook for the Current Fiscal Year
PU
02:50aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION : Announced its 2018 Annual Results
AQ
02:50aAFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
02:48aT-Mobile Spells Out Exit Plan for Finance Chief Carter -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
4SCHIBSTED : SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Announcement of terms of the Offering, publication of prospectus and..
5INTERTRUST : INTERTRUST : hires former BNP Paribas Executive Ian Lynch as Chief Commercial Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About