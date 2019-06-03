Log in
BELLUNA : Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

06/03/2019 | 02:44am EDT

June 3, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Name of Company: Belluna Co., Ltd.

Code No.: 9997 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law)

The Company repurchased its own shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law applied mutatis mutandis to Article 156 of said law as described below.

Description

1.

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

2.

Period of repurchase:

May 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019

3.

Number of shares repurchased:

215,800 shares

4.

Total cost of repurchase:

173,780,000 yen

5.

Method of repurchase:

Repurchased at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note1: Details resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2019

(1)

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased:

Maximum of 600,000 shares

(Rate to the number of outstanding shares without

treasury stocks: 0.6%)

(3)

Total costs of repurchase:

Maximum of 800 million yen

(4) Period of repurchase:

February 5, 2019 to August 5, 2019

Note2: Total number of shares and cost of the repurchase in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting above, as of May 31, 2019 is as follows:

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased:

546,100 shares

(2)

Total value of shares repurchased:

465,613,000 yen

-End-

Disclaimer

BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:43:08 UTC
