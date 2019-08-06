Log in
BELLUNA : Notice regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

08/06/2019 | 03:10am EDT

August 6, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Name of Company: Belluna Co., Ltd.

Code No.: 9997 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law)

The Company repurchased its own shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law applied mutatis mutandis to Article 156 of said law as described below.

Description

1.

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

2.

Period of repurchase:

August 1, 2019 to August 5, 2019

3.

Number of shares repurchased:

53,900 shares

4.

Total cost of repurchase:

34,067,700 yen

5.

Method of repurchase:

Repurchased at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note1: Details resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2019

(1)

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased:

Maximum of 600,000 shares

(Rate to the number of outstanding shares without

treasury stocks: 0.6%)

(3)

Total costs of repurchase:

Maximum of 800 million yen

(4) Period of repurchase:

February 5, 2019 to August 5, 2019

Note2: Total number of shares and cost of the repurchase in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting above:

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased:

600,000 shares

(2)

Total value of shares repurchased:

499,680,700 yen

-End-

Disclaimer

BELLUNA Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 07:09:04 UTC
