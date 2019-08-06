BELLUNA : Notice regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

August 6, 2019
Dear Sirs:
Name of Company: Belluna Co., Ltd.
Code No.: 9997 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Notice regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law)
The Company repurchased its own shares, pursuant to Paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Corporate Law applied mutatis mutandis to Article 156 of said law as described below.
|
|
|
Description
|
1.
|
Type of shares to be repurchased:
|
Common shares
|
2.
|
Period of repurchase:
|
August 1, 2019 to August 5, 2019
|
3.
|
Number of shares repurchased:
|
53,900 shares
|
4.
|
Total cost of repurchase:
|
34,067,700 yen
|
5.
|
Method of repurchase:
|
Repurchased at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Note1: Details resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 4, 2019
|
(1)
|
Type of shares to be repurchased:
|
Common shares
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
Maximum of 600,000 shares
|
|
|
(Rate to the number of outstanding shares without
|
|
|
treasury stocks: 0.6%)
|
(3)
|
Total costs of repurchase:
|
Maximum of 800 million yen
|
(4) Period of repurchase:
|
February 5, 2019 to August 5, 2019
Note2: Total number of shares and cost of the repurchase in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting above:
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
600,000 shares
|
(2)
|
Total value of shares repurchased:
|
499,680,700 yen
-End-
