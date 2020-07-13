BELUGA GROUP presents a new product: Arkhangelskaya Bitter Extract

Arkhangelskaya, the world's fastest-growing vodka brand according to The Millionaires Club rankings from the reputable British magazine Drinks International, presents tincture Arkhangelskaya Bitter Extract.
The water for the new product goes through a four-stage filtration process, with its aromatic spirits aged in oak casks. As a result, Arkhangelskaya Bitter Extract gains a tart taste notes, expressive aroma, and an amber hue. In the final stage of the tincture's production, the blend is aged in fine hundred-year-old tanks.
The bitter tincture is available in a single SKU, 0.5-liter bottle, and the sales launch is planned for mid-July, 2020.
