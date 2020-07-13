Log in
BELUGA GROUP presents a new product: Arkhangelskaya Bitter Extract

07/13/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Arkhangelskaya, the world's fastest-growing vodka brand according to The Millionaires Club rankings from the reputable British magazine Drinks International, presents tincture Arkhangelskaya Bitter Extract.

The water for the new product goes through a four-stage filtration process, with its aromatic spirits aged in oak casks. As a result, Arkhangelskaya Bitter Extract gains a tart taste notes, expressive aroma, and an amber hue. In the final stage of the tincture's production, the blend is aged in fine hundred-year-old tanks.

The bitter tincture is available in a single SKU, 0.5-liter bottle, and the sales launch is planned for mid-July, 2020.

Disclaimer

Beluga Group PAO published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:05:07 UTC
