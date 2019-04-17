BEN Group Announces 6th Consecutive Record-Breaking Quarter

BEN Group, Inc., which connects global brands to consumers through the
power of popular entertainment, announced today its most successful
quarter ever. BEN Group’s influencer marketing and brand integration
business, BEN, saw revenue increase 83 percent over Q1 2018 and 99
percent over Q1 2017. With a 127 percent increase in bookings during Q1
2019 over Q1 2018, the company is poised to continue its strong
performance throughout the year. In Q1 alone, BEN delivered 2,500
integrations and is on track to deliver 10,000 for the year – a 50
percent increase over 2018.
BEN’s high-grossing quarter was supported by the growth of existing
accounts and the addition of new clients, including Tik Tok, Old Navy,
Frito-Lay and Supercell. Notable integrations BEN facilitated during
this period include Zillow in Jimmy Kimmel Live, Orange Theory in Queer
Eye, Dyson in Broad City, Cheerios in Grace and Frankie,
Microsoft Surface in Sex Education and an influencer campaign for
Tik Tok that featured collaborations with MatPat, Funhaus and Agent 00.
BEN Group’s global rights clearance and licensing business also had a
strong quarter with the launch of a new Steve McQueen menswear program
and rights clearances for ad campaigns by Comcast, Tesco and Campfire,
among others. The company also began content and event sponsorships
representation for CVX Live and Drybar Comedy.
“I cannot commend my team enough for their hard work quarter after
quarter, ensuring we continue to not only hit, but surpass our goals,”
said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO of BEN Group, Inc. “BEN’s financial
accomplishments in Q1 were matched by our advancements in AI. We are not
only utilizing the recommendations from our deep learning algorithms to
improve the success of client campaigns but are also using them to
combat influencer fraud. I am particularly excited about our new
algorithm that is demonstrating success at predicting viewership for
first season television shows, giving clients early insight into where
their investments will drive the greatest value. As the advertising
industry continues to evolve and find new ways to connect with
audiences, we’re constantly pushing ourselves to stay at the forefront
of that change.”
Building on the success of its deep learning algorithms, BEN has
developed a proprietary process for combatting influencer fraud using AI
that combines bot detection with overall measurement of channel health.
This allows for increased campaign optimization to drive real results.
BEN continues to work with marketers to develop custom algorithms based
on individual client needs in an effort to more accurately predict the
performance of influencer marketing campaigns. Beyond leveraging the
technology for influencer marketing, BEN has extended its AI
capabilities to television, developing a new deep learning algorithm
that is over 10 percent more accurate at predicting viewership for
initial season broadcast television shows than its previous algorithm.
Continuing to showcase expertise in the space, BEN executives took the
stage at major industry events during Q1 including CES,
BrandStorytelling, SXSW, VidCon UK and Adweek Elevate’s AI conference.
About BEN Group, Inc.
BEN is a global entertainment marketing company leveraging deep learning
technology to better predict and improve the success of brand
integration and influencer marketing campaigns. BEN’s client roster
includes Microsoft, General Motors, Dyson, Ubisoft, Unilever, P&G, and
General Mills. Our global rights clearance and licensing business offers
integrated solutions for music, photos, film, TV, celebrity, and iconic
talent. The company’s roster of celebrity legends, including Albert
Einstein, Steve McQueen, Thomas Edison and Charlie Chaplin, provides
brands with opportunities for instant recognition, positive perception,
and global appeal.
